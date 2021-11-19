Pitt receives $ 100 million in grant to develop bio-manufacturing facility | University Times





The $ 100 million gift from the Richard K. Mellon Foundation to Pitt was certainly the biggest, but not the only, to move the life sciences economy forward in a fast-growing region.

Pit Bio Forge

The Melon Foundation has granted the largest single-project investment in 74 years of history to nonprofits and is highly specialized in biological research on Hazelwood Green, a vast former industrial site near downtown Pittsburgh. It has been restored to the center of high-tech innovation, which will be paid in increments of $ 10 million over 10 years to help build development facilities.

This 200,000 to 250,000-square-foot facility, called the Pitt Bioforge, leverages the biomedical research conducted at Pitt and the clinical care provided by UPMC. The project will bring a whole new commercial manufacturing sector to Pittsburgh, increasing the economic opportunities for residents and families in and around Hazelwood if everything goes according to plan.

Although the University of Pittsburgh is a leader in biomedical research, this leap would not have been possible without the transformation of the Richard King Melon Foundation, said Prime Minister Patrick Gallagher. The poetic symmetry of building the future of manufacturing behind the old steelworks is not lost to us or anyone in Pittsburgh. We were the city that built the world. Now Pittsburgh can become a city that heals the world.

Highly specialized bio-manufacturing facilities help bring new cell and gene therapies and other new therapies to patients and markets. Pitt BioForge provides high-tech manufacturing capabilities, wet labs, and other innovation and incubation spaces for commercial and research partners, as well as university research teams.

Sam Rayman, director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation, said the foundation has made a historic bet on Pittsburgh and is a national leader in life sciences. If COVID-19 taught us something, the need for us to discover and manufacture healthcare progresses here at home. And we are even more eager to lead this sector as it has the potential to create employment opportunities to maintain families accessible to all communities.

Read more about Pittwire’s project.

Orange glove

At the beginning of the week, Pittsburgh is a preclinical drug investment and development company to drive the development and commercialization of new therapies by supporting the translation of scientific findings made by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. Announced a collaboration with Orange Grove Bio. The newly established partnership aims to foster the vision of Pittsburgh’s biotechnology by increasing the entrepreneurial spirit, education and scientific translation of promising technologies. These efforts focus on the areas of oncology, autoimmune diseases and inflammatory diseases.

Innovators at the University of Pittsburgh have a solid track record of influencing research through commercial translation, said Joe Haverilla, vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship, in a news release. With this new collaboration with Orange Grove Bio, we look forward to furthering our commercialization efforts, which will have a positive impact on our faculty and students, and ultimately on our patients. increase.

Under the terms of the partnership, Orange Grove Bio will provide commercialization guidance and support to the Pitts Innovation Institute, a PhD internship program. Educational seminars for students, and Pitt’s main researchers and researchers.

Orange Grove CEO Marc Appel told The Post Gazette that the BioForge project will complement the evolution of Pittsburgh-based companies and cities into biotechnology hubs.

Find out more about trading in the Post Gazette.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utimes.pitt.edu/news/pitt-receives-100-million The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos