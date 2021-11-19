Pentagon asks Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle for cloud bidding





Amazon.Com Inc at the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, USA on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Andy Jassy, ​​Chief Executive Officer of.

David Rider | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Pentagon said Friday that the Pentagon had requested bids from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle for cloud contracts.

Outreach takes place after the Pentagon removes the highly contested $ 10 billion deal that Microsoft won and Amazon challenged. The value of the new contract is unknown, but the Pentagon estimates it could reach billions of dollars.

A new initiative known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) appears to enhance the world’s top cloud infrastructure providers, Amazon and Microsoft, but it can also provide greater reliability with two smaller entities. ..

“The government will award two IDIQ contracts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) and Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), to all cloud service providers (CSPs) demonstrating their ability to meet DoD. It’s a requirement. “

An indefinite delivery, an indefinite quantity, or an IDIQ contract includes an indefinite period of service.

According to GSA, all of the Pentagon, including “tactical edge devices,” where only two US cloud infrastructure providers, Amazon and Microsoft, can operate outside traditional data centers and support all levels of data classification. Seems to be able to comply with the requirements of.

Amazon and Microsoft were finalists in a single Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. The deal to a single provider was expected to be worth up to $ 10 billion over a 10-year period. Microsoft won in 2019, Amazon filed a protest, and the Pentagon canceled the deal in July.

Andy Jassy, ​​now Amazon CEO and former AWS Head, claimed that there was political interference in the awarding of the deal. Guy Snodgrass, a speechwriter for former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, claimed in the book that former President Donald Trump called Mattis and said he would “screw the Amazon” from the chance to bid on the Jedi. However, Pentagon inspectors have determined that the contract does not appear to be affected by the White House.

JWCC differs from JEDI in that the Pentagon can depend on multiple cloud providers.

The Pentagon expects each IDIQ contract to have a three-year basic term and a two-year optional term.

“We are pleased to include Oracle in the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability RFP,” said Deborah Helinger, an Oracle spokeswoman. “We are committed to providing the highest levels of security, performance, and value in enterprise cloud applications and cloud infrastructure to support the Department of Defense Warfighter mission.”

Ben Jose, a Google spokesperson, said in a blog post last week that the company plans to bid on military contracts, noting that the Pentagon is the world’s largest employer. Artificial intelligence principles previously established after employees protest Google’s plans to bid on JEDI contracts.

Microsoft declined to comment. Amazon personnel did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

See: Oracle is partnering with telecommunications company Bharti Airtel to scale up cloud computing services in India

