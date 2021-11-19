Espresso Capital secures $ 200 million in credit lines to fund tech companies in the booming venture bond market





Espresso Capital has closed a US $ 200 million credit line from KeyBank, a financial institution based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Espresso, a venture debt provider, said the money would be directed to expanding lending to high-growth technology and healthcare companies in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Introhive and Q4 Inc. Is one of the more than 300 companies that received venture debt from espresso.

Espresso already has an undisclosed amount of existing credit lines with the Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Scotiabank.

Introhive and Q4 Inc. Is one of the more than 300 companies that received venture debt from espresso. In early October, SaaS startup Thentia secured a $ 15 million credit facility from Espresso to extend its government technology software.

Kevin Cain, Espresso’s head of marketing, told BetaKit that Espresso has adopted KeyBank because financial institutions are in line with their mission and values. Cain said they were able to take the time to really understand our business and build a facility that could maximize future venture lending activities.

The new facility could benefit espresso as competition in Canada’s venture debt sector intensifies.

In 2020, 64 Canadian transactions invested $ 378 million in venture debt, more than double the investment in 2019. The number of transactions has dropped significantly from 129, and while this trend seems to continue, the size of venture debt transactions continues. growing up.

Related: Record for Canadian Venture Capital with $ 2.7 Billion Invested in First Quarter 2021

Investment in 2020 was four times larger than in the last two years. It is on the same track as CVCA in 2021, reporting that a total of $ 292 million in venture debt was invested in the first half of 2021.

Not surprisingly, the increase in venture debt activity is due to the increasing number of venture debt companies entering the Canadian market and increasing their presence.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) expanded Canada’s footprint in mid-October, opening a Montral office and taking charge of Carl Tard. The Montral office has joined SVB’s previously opened Vancouver and Toronto offices.

At the time of his appointment, Thard told BetaKit: Competition is fierce and good for the innovation economy.

One of the more established entities in venture debt is CIBC Innovation Banking. CIBC Innovation Banking has been a major force in venture debt and innovation investment in Canada since the acquisition of Wellington Financial in 2018.

Related: CIBC Innovation Banking aims to fuel Canada’s high-tech rockets as the ecosystem soars

The company’s president, Mark McQueen, told Beta Kit earlier this year that CIBC doubled its innovation investment over the last year, despite some banks withdrawing in COVID-19. More recently, the group has decided to work in markets outside of North America by setting up an office in London, England.

However, other financial institutions are also participating in this action.

RBCx began soliciting new venture debt in September. This product is part of Sid Paquettes’ newly built Innovation Banking Group’s range of services, including support for other RBC investments such as debt capital solutions, advisory support, partner networks and venture fund space.

Venbridge, a growth loan provider to Canadian tech companies, signed a new partnership with the Business Improvement Group of tax credit and grant consulting providers in August to help tech companies receive R & D credits faster. Did.

When it comes to espresso, KeyCorp comes to the company with about $ 187 billion in assets as of September 30th. Key has 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs that provide deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network.

Feature images by Nord Wood Themes via Unsplash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/espresso-capital-secures-200-million-usd-credit-facility-to-fund-tech-firms-in-red-hot-venture-debt-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos