Roku will develop more than 50 shows over the next two years





According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Roku plans to develop more than 50 original shows over the next two years to attract more customers to the Roku channel.

With about 155 million customers, the streaming service has been expanding its library of free shows and movies on its channel for some time and is now looking for ways to make a profit. According to the company, about half of its customer base watches free ad-supported shows and movies on channels licensed from over 200 other media.

The push to the original show is partly related to the fact that Roku can earn more advertising from the titles stored on the Roku Channel. Roku refused to provide insight into how much it diverged to the original show, but told the journal that it would be comparable to a basic cable show.

This equates to an investment of $ 250,000 to $ 750,000 per unscripted episode and an investment of $ 500,000 to $ 5 million per scripted episode.

That sounds expensive, but it’s still significantly lower than the $ 13 million episode Netflix played for the historical drama “The Crown” about Queen Elizabeth II.

Unlike Netflix, Roku makes money primarily from selling $ 30 streaming sticks, advertising streaming apps on the platform, and content partnerships with media companies.

Roku is expanding its entertainment portfolio by facing Amazon Fire TV head-on to continue to grow its revenue. Earlier this year, Roku had exclusive global rights to 75 shows featuring short shows featuring Jeffrey Katzenberg’s fateful startup Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas and more. Robbed.

Roku claims that Quibi’s transaction, which costs less than $ 100 million, “exceeded” its “expectations” and brought “millions of people” to the Roku channel. No numbers are available, but during the pandemic, customers have significantly increased their time to stream content, Roku said. Last year, the service generated approximately $ 1.3 billion in revenue from the platform business, including advertising for sale on Roku Channel and other apps on the platform.

The former Quibi series Kevin Hart’s “Die Hart” made its debut on the Roku Channel after the company acquired Quibi’s library earlier this year. Roku Roku has ordered a sequel to Kevin Hart’s popular series “Die Hart.” It is called a “die hearter”. Quibi

Roku didn’t provide details on the 50 shows it plans to serve in the next two years, but has updated the Quibi action series Most Dangerous Game and Kevin Hart comedy Die Hart. According to the company, some new shows will include a series that hasn’t been premiered yet, acquired from Quibi.

Other original titles include Roky’s first original movie, Zoeys Extraordinary Christmas. This is a spin-off of the NBC show Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist, produced in partnership with Lionsgate Entertainment. It will debut as a service on December 1st.

We were one of the first studios to partner with The Roku Channel in 2017, and the relationship continues to evolve to include the development of great original projects such as “Zoeys Extraordinary Christmas” in addition to years of licensing collaboration. Jim Packer, a global television broadcaster, told the post. “Roku Channel continues to build leadership as AVOD’s top platform. [advertising-based video on demand] Space was excited to continue to grow our partnership.

Roku hasn’t released many of its upcoming shows, but the company recently signed a deal with Saban Films to distribute movies on the platform.Reuters

Recently, Roku announced plans to develop a 30-minute script comedy series, Children Ruin Everything, with Schitt’s Creek creators Kurt Smeaton and New Metric Media. The company also signed a deal with Saban Films in May to distribute the movie on Roku Channel after theatrical release.

