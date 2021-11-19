DoD issues cloud requests to AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle-Breaking Defense Breaking Defense





Washington: The Pentagon today issued a solicitation for the Joint War Fighting Cloud Feature (JWCC) to Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle, a significant step forward in the longer-than-expected journey for the Pentagon to acquire a company. Was announced. Cloud computing function.

JWCC is envisioned to be Pentagon’s premier enterprise multi-vendor, multi-cloud computing contract. The program is a follow-up to the Joint Corporate Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) and was canceled in July by Pentagon Chief Information Officer John Sherman after a long delay in a court battle. JEDI was envisioned as a single vendor, single cloud computing contract worth $ 10 billion over a 10-year period, which Microsoft acquired in October 2019. However, JEDI faced legal challenges from Oracle before the deal was signed. Amazon then challenged Microsoft to the award, and the deal declined over the years due to legal issues.

Sherman said in July that the decision to abolish JEDI for JWCC [The DoD] The landscape has evolved and JEDI’s single vendor, single cloud solutions no longer meet departmental requirements.

The Pentagon then began a months-long market research process to identify all US technology vendors that could meet the Pentagon’s technical requirements for enterprise cloud computing. The Pentagon’s prior request to the JWCC, originally published in July, states: ) Demonstrate the ability to meet DoD requirements. “

“In addition, only two AWS and Microsoft hyperscale CSPs can currently meet all DoD requirements, including the provision of cloud services at all levels of the National Security classification. There seems to be. “

The Pentagon currently has 13 purpose-built clouds, including milCloud 2.0, but Sherman said in July that none would meet the Pentagon’s enterprise cloud technical requirements. The enterprise cloud includes capabilities across classification levels (unclassified, secret, top secret), an integrated cross-domain solution, global availability to the tactical edge, and enhanced cybersecurity.

The addition to the Google and Oracle mix reflects the Pentagon’s market research findings that these two companies will eventually be able to meet contract requirements. What can’t be done right away is probably that Google and Oracle can meet the requirements for a cross-domain solution integrated with the Pentagon’s strict classification level and Pentagon environment, rather than inadequate technical capabilities. It reflects the need to prove.

Microsoft already has a significant presence in the Pentagon, and AWS is providing cloud computing to the intelligence community, allowing two vendors to meet JWCC’s classification level requirements more quickly. ..

The addition of Google is somewhat surprising as it has recently been separated from the Pentagon’s work due to internal pressure from its workforce on executives. The most prominent incident occurred in 2018. At this time, Google withdrew engineers from the Project Maven a Pentagon artificial intelligence initiative due to employee ethical concerns about how the Pentagon would use its work. Google did not bid on JEDI. The Pentagon has criticized Google for withdrawing from technology projects that are considered important to national security.

IBM’s obvious omission is noteworthy.

Sherman aims to conclude a JWCC contract in July and the Pentagon in April 2022, which, like JEDI, expects a total price of billions of dollars, but specifies the exact price. He said he repeatedly refused.

