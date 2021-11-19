Rolls-Royce says the electric plane is the fastest in the world





Rolls-Royce announced on Friday that the Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft has exceeded 387 mph in recent flight tests and is now the fastest all-electric aircraft in the world.

An aerospace technology company separate from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said the electric plane recorded 345.4 mph on Tuesday, breaking nearly two miles at 132 mph.

When #SpiritOfInnovation reached a speed of 345.4mph, our #ACCEL team made history and broke the record for all electric planes.

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, praised the people involved in the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) project, the team behind the Spirit of Innovation.

“Insisting on an all-electric world speed record is a great achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce. The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program is advanced air,” East said in a statement. Brings exciting applications to the mobility market. After the world focuses on the need for action at COP26, this will help achieve Jet Zero and allow society to transport across air, land and sea. It is another milestone that supports our ambition to achieve the technological innovations needed to decarbonize. “

Today, many companies are developing electric aircraft that convert airplanes into clean energy. Rolls-Royce, which is working on the development of all new products to meet zero net carbon emissions by 2030, and all zero net products by 2050 first skipped the Spirit of Innovation in September.

The Spirit of Innovation features an electric powertrain and propulsion battery pack of over 500 horsepower, which Rolls-Royce called the “highest power density pack ever assembled in aerospace.”

The Spirit of Innovation Program is funded by Rolls-Royce and the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan in collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovation in the United Kingdom.

The company has also partnered with startup technology company Electroflight to develop aircraft. Stjohn Youngman, Managing Director of Electroflight, called the Spirit of Innovation a “breakthrough project.”

Its success is a decent tribute to the dedication and innovation of the Electroflight team and our suppliers. Working with experienced program partners to develop propulsion and battery systems has provided world-class engineering capabilities that pave the way for decarbonization of air travel, “he said in a press release. Said. Pioneering technology that can be applied to the entire aerospace industry to provide more sustainable flight methods.

