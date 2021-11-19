Microsoft’s new Xbox app for Windows finally solves the headache of game installation





Microsoft is now giving testers access to the new Xbox app for Windows. This greatly improves the process of installing games from the Windows Store. As reported earlier this month, the updated app gives PC gamers unlimited access to game files and install titles in any folder.

This is an option that helps you address many issues when installing titles from your Xbox Game Pass for PC, and also means that you can back up and restore your game files as needed. Previously, Microsoft forced the game to install in the WindowsApps folder at the root of the drive, but it was locked so that files couldn’t be modified or moved freely.

You now have the option to manage where your game is installed.

The updated Xbox app now allows you to choose a location. If you have existing games installed, you can move them to your secondary drive. I tested the app and successfully moved Forza Horizon 5, Gears 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator to the secondary drive. You now have full access to these files and folders.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can test the new Xbox app from the Xbox Insider Hub app in the store. To get the updated Xbox app, you need to participate in the Windows Game Preview in the Xbox Insider Hub app. However, Microsoft does list the number of known issues in this early release. This includes game launch issues on external drives and the number of games that are not yet supported.

You also can’t add games downloaded from the Windows Store to Steam. This is because there seems to be a permission issue that prevents it. The Xbox app is still in preview, so it could be a bug that will be addressed before it becomes widely available.

In any case, installing games in the Windows Store is finally becoming like Steam after years of problems and bugs for PC users. If you’ve been avoiding the Xbox Game Pass for PC for the Windows Store, this new Xbox app should get rid of some of the associated headaches.

