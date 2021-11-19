Google asks if Jonathan Kanter can be fair.





Google called on the Justice Department on Friday to investigate whether the new antitrust chief, who has represented Google’s rivals, needs to withdraw from inquiries and proceedings against the company.

In a letter to the Justice Department’s leaders, a Google outside lawyer said that Jonathan Canters’ past work for company critics has severely questioned the reality and appearance of impartiality. .. Google pointed out his work with Yelp and the news media alliance on behalf of publishers, including the New York Times Company.

In a statement, Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels said that Canters’ past statements and his work on behalf of the competitors who filed the proceedings in the ministry raised serious concerns about his impartiality. Said it was causing.

Confirmed by the Senate as Assistant Secretary of Justice for Antimonopoly Act earlier this week, Canter has been a long-time behind-the-scenes player in building a debate over tech giants.

A Google lawyer said Mr. Canter had represented Yelp in connection with an antitrust proceeding against Google led by a group including the Department of Justice. Google also claimed that Mr. Canter represented critics in a Texas-led research into the advertising technology business.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Mr. Canter did not immediately respond to the request for comment on Friday.

This request is the latest attempt by a technology company to discredit the regulators leading the antitrust investigation. Facebook is calling on Federal Trade Commission chairman and prominent technical critic Lina Khan to withdraw from the agency proceedings against the company. Amazon also wants Mr. Khan to be denied antitrust investigations into the company.

Federal officials are supposed to avoid real or perceived conflicts of interest, but experts said the situation may be different as Mr. Canters has not changed his side in a proceeding against Google. Instead, he will be an opponent of Google on behalf of his personal client, and will raise similar concerns on behalf of the government.

Google also said that Mr. Canter issued a statement before criticizing Google, showing that he was prejudiced about whether it violated antitrust laws. Not resigning Mr. Canter may also add fuel to the proposal that departmental behavior may be overly influenced by Google’s competitors, said Google lawyer Virginia Lawyer at law firm Hogan Lovells. Gibson said.

