How technology and glacial field trips are igniting the new era of Nike ACG





Showing the ultimate dedication to testing, Nike’s ACG Design Director and Head of Innovation explains why technology, athletic insights and Iceland are paving the way for the future of the collection.

Nike ACG is a history-soaked label. If you like technical clothing and use Instagram, you’ve probably come across an account (or three) dedicated to worship at the ACG altar and archives.

But those who fly this feature-first ship, from the designer to the person responsible for innovation, shouldn’t rely on this history. There has always been a commitment to move ACG forward. Today, Nike does so by equipping this GRL-worthy outdoor gear with the FITA DV.

Are you familiar with Nike FIT (Functional Innovative Technology)? First introduced in 1991, it revolutionized sportswear and athlete apparel by keeping the body comfortable in almost every condition, from downpour and storms to below freezing. Therefore, it happens that the FIT upgraded ADV form exactly matches the All Conditions Gear.

The name is taken very seriously by everyone at ACG. Very seriously, they invite the teams involved in product creation to the extreme environment to make sure their work gets up and running. With an impressive dedication to both research and testing, Dazed talks with some of the ACG team to learn how environment and technology integrate and lead the cult Nike label to a new era. I was scared.

Extreme environment

Each season, we start with a field trip to where the conditions are designed, Nike ACG Design Director Nur Abbas tells Dazed. This location-based survey means that you can experience the extreme environment first hand. Prior to the pandemic, the team set foot in Iceland, known for its relentless bad weather, and tested three separate features. Dri-FIT ADV keeps you cool, Thermo-FIT ADV keeps you warm, and Storm-FITADV is used for testing.

Iceland is inspirational from geology to climate, and we wanted the collection to be storytelling, Nur continues. For example, the Lunar Lake jacket with seven layers of insulation was born out of this visceral environmental experience. Whether it’s Therma-FIT for warmth or Storm-FIT for ultimate protection, it’s very important to truly understand what your users need in such situations.

Delve into the ACG archive

The futuristic technology of FIT-ADV is certainly impressive. But ACG is also stunned for its back catalog, especially when archive digging is exploding. When ACG arrived 30 years ago, it was really cutting edge. I think that’s why there is still such a love for archived works, Nur explains.

From an innovation perspective, what we were doing now is the same as what the designers at the time were doing. The only difference is the technology and level of athlete data. ACG has a wonderful history and we want to make sure we protect its legacy of looking to the future.

The future of functionality

But where does this innovation start? And who drives it into the future? Janet Nicole, Nike’s Vice President of Apparel Innovation, told Dazed. But the Nike Research Lab is constantly discovering new and exciting things. By leveraging the athlete’s deep insights, the garment can be completely redesigned.

The constant search for the perfect product is reflected in the new FITA DV Packing ACG collection. Janet explains why it makes sense to add new technology to such renowned outdoor clothing, and explains that previously FIT only sat under performance. Now let’s dimension this technology so that it can be applied to all users. Whether you’re taking the first step in training or competing at the elite level, we want to help athletes break down barriers by pushing the boundaries of innovation in a variety of areas.

Visit the ACG collection on Nike.com

