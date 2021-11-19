Halo Infinite Campaign Preview Round-Up: Gimme Now Pls





Screenshot: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite experienced one hell in a week. On Monday, the sci-fi franchise’s 20th birthday series, Steward 343 Industries, made a surprise release of Halo Infinites multiplayer mode a few weeks earlier than planned, giving an instant zeitgeist reception. Today, various sites have released an ardent preview of the first few hours of the campaign. (Kotaku didn’t receive Early Access.) They share the stage with extensive interviews with various top creatives.

Yes, the final promotional activity for Halo Infinites is clearly at full speed, ahead of the December 8 release on Xbox and PC. Here are six key points from junkets across the Internet today.

Co-operative and creative mode release dates are set to stone

In August, developer 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite will not release in a collaborative campaign, as is the tradition of all other game series. Forge and Halos’ long-standing creative modes allow players to create custom multiplayer maps and modes that don’t exist at startup.

During the announcement rush on Monday, 343 Industries said the co-operative will be held in the second season of Infinites (scheduled to start in May 2022) and Forge will be held in the third season. Earlier this week, when asked to comment, 343 representatives refused to provide Kotaku with a specific date. As we now know, following the surprise release of Infinites Multiplayer, the 343 is ready to move up the timeline. But there is also room here to push these features back further.

They remain goals. Halo Infinite’s creative lead Joseph Staten told Eurogamer. And we can’t now commit to any difficult date.

The campaign is more like Halo: Combat Evolved than Halo 4 or Halo 5.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Joseph Staten played a key role in creating a Halo Infinites campaign similar to the original Halo trilogy on Halo: Combat Evolved in the 2001s. In an interview with Eurogamer, he drew a direct line between Halo Infinite and the two totemic levels of the first game, Silent Cartographer and Truth & Reconciliation. Both were revolved around a slightly open area before focusing the player on the more traditional linear first-person shooter segment. Both levels featured a miniature story that allowed them to stand apart from a wide range of games. Halo Infinite is infinitely magnificent, but has a similar structure.

Screenshot: 343 Industries

He didn’t tell the story of Halo 1. What the team was trying to do, and what I think was really successful, was to capture the tones of the early Halo games and some of those powerful themes, but also modernization with the new system as well. was. The Washington Post.

And it’s not a direct sequel to Halo 5

Released in 2015, Halo 5 has kept long-time fans away. Rather than casting the player as Master Chief, most of the game followed the new character. And it goes without saying that the plot goes out of orbit with little justification. (Don’t even start Cortanus wanting to be a galactic overlord.) Halo Infinite apparently by starting the Master Chief with amnesiac (classical science fiction) in a whole new part of the galaxy. Eliminate it 18. A few months after the Halo 5 event.

Staten told The Washington Post that there is a connective tissue between the two games. If you played a previous Halo game and played Halo 5, it definitely enriches the experience, but if it’s brand new to the franchise, we really tilt the floor, open the doors, and turn for you. I wanted to make sure that it would change, and in the light, say, “Hey, just jump in and have fun.”

This time the normal difficulty is standard

Halo games have historically been playable on four increasingly challenging difficulty levels. Easy, Normal, Heroic, Legendary, and from the end of development, the goal was to play with Heroic. For the first time in the history of the series, Halo Infinite was designed using Normal as the baseline difficulty, character director Stephen Dyck told VGC.

So usually we looked at the heroic and adjusted everything here. Everything was scaled down a bit for normal and easy, and then scaled up a bit for legendary, Dyke said. This time, I spent more time on normal difficulty, hoping for new players to come.

There is a reference for Craig

The now infamous July 2020 Halo Infinites can be combined into one character model freeze frame. The flat-rendered brute is what the internet quickly immortalized as a craig. (We need to discuss whether pausing the showcase in a single frame is a fair assessment, but 343 still internalized the feedback. Brute’s character model shines seriously. .)

Screenshot: 343 Industries

There is a blatant reference to Halo Infinite’s Craig discovered by The Verge. On one of the towers in the open area, a touring poster quoting all his appearances around the ring and an album featuring his biggest hits (The Day You Gets A Meme, I Got Tears Last Summer, etc.) You can see the song).

When it comes to crunch topics, 343 senior executives are ambiguous

It’s clear that last summer’s blowback had a negative impact on 343 Industries developers. Immediately after the July 2020 showcase, 343 delayed the game by a year, pushing the Xbox Series X / S blockbuster game out of the launch window. Chris Lee, head of the format project, has resigned. Staten intervened. Today’s Polygon report details the morale blow during the period of turmoil caused by the team, which, worth remembering, fell during the pinnacle of the pandemic.

Talking to Polygon, three seniors, Bonnie Ross, head of Halo Infinitestudio, Tom French, multiplayer director, and Paul Crocker, narrative director, said Microsoft never had forced overtime, but the team. He accused him of giving a concrete answer as to whether he was supposed to work in a critical situation. ..

No one is forced to do anything, Crocker said. But everyone loves Halo and people want the game to be as good as possible. That complicated answer.

We don’t want to push the crunch. Sometimes people do it because they put their love in it, the French said. Sometimes things are delayed and you make a decision. Managing them all from home was very complicated. But I think we did a good job of balancing the health of the team, in addition to shipping games that are all very proud and exciting.

