Black Friday Best 13 Google Device Deals (2021): Pixel, Nest and more





Nest hub

Photo: Google

Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond

A smart display is very similar to a smart speaker in that it has many of the same features, but as you can imagine, it has a screen. As an example, requesting a weather forecast is useful because you can see all the details yourself. This model is small enough to be used in nightstands and kitchen counters (no camera). This feature was in beta at the time of testing and wasn’t very sophisticated, but it can also track sleep.

Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart

The advantage of installing a camera on your smart display is that you can make video calls with friends and family. Nest Hub Max (8/10, WIRED recommended) works via the Google Duo app. This display has better speakers than the siblings above and a large screen suitable for following recipes. If you need to pause an alarm, timer, or song, show it in the palm of your hand when you’re in the kitchen. I don’t want to touch the screen.

Smart home deals

Nest Cam

Photo: Nest

Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart

The new NestCam is included in the best outdoor security camera guides, but it works indoors as well. It’s battery-powered, so you can put it almost anywhere (within the Wi-Fi network) and the battery will need to be recharged after a month or more. When you need to charge it, you can simply remove the mount and it will be attached magnetically, so it will not be a hassle. 1080p video quality is stable and motion alerts are seamless. Pay a Nest Aware subscription ($ 6 / month) to learn faces and access 60-day event history. The coded version is also available for significantly cheaper $ 80 ($ 20 off).

Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart

Nest Doorbell hasn’t been tested yet, but this new model adds HDR and night vision. The sun and streetlights do not blow the image away and ruin the image. Receive personalized alerts for people, luggage, animals and cars, and talk through the doorbell when you’re not at home.

Target, Amazon, Best Buy

I haven’t tried this model yet, but I’ve tested and liked the previous Nest thermostat. You can control and schedule your home’s heating and cooling system from your phone. It can remind you when to replace the filter and detect when you can leave the house and turn on eco mode to save energy.

