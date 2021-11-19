Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: What to Expect





The upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra heralds a fairly large paradigm shift for Samsung. Indeed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra inherits from its currently non-functional Galaxy Note lineup with more upscale design and business-grade features such as the ubiquitous S Pen.

This powerful product isn’t cheap, especially when considering top-notch devices like the Pixel 6 Pro. Sure, Google’s best Pixel lacks many features that are part of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s loadout, but that may not be a big deal for most people.

Our expectations for how things will evolve with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro are:

Jump to section:

Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Price

With the latest leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $ 1,299 for the 256GB model. Given that last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra was a bit cheaper, this is a pretty high price tag, but this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is far more feature-rich than its predecessor. At the same time, the Pixel 6 Pro is a much more affordable device, starting at just $ 899, and is clearly a winner if you’re on a tight budget. Sure, the Pixel 6 Pro’s pricing isn’t the only device to watch, but it’s arguably one of the most important things that can be scaled to your advantage. Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Design and Color

Thanks to a fairly reliable leak, I have a pretty good idea of ​​what the Galaxy S22 will look like. The unexpected change that hits us is the lack of a dedicated camera island where all camera lenses are present. Sure, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra had a very prominent camera island, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra has completely eliminated this important design element and successfully replaced it.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a P-shaped camera lens that sticks out directly from the back panel of the mobile phone. Indeed, a callback to a simpler era when the camera was far less impressive from a visual point of view.

In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features an edgy design that is reminiscent of the popular design languages ​​of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 20. With the flattest bottom frame and slightly curved display, the Galaxy S22 also features an S-pen silo, solidifying the succession of the Galaxy Note line.Galaxy S22 Ultra Leak Design Image

When it comes to the Pixel 6 Pro, the glossy glass back is a welcome change, as opposed to the matte or plastic back of previous Pixel smartphones. Apart from its glossy look, the Google Pixel 6 Pro sticks to your skin and claims a stable grip. However, it is definitely not recommended to use the phone without a case.

The curved rear glass also helps with the overall handling: I love the charm of the industrial design with straight edges, but when it comes to comfort, nothing beats the curve. At the same time, it’s charging, which enables wireless, not such a fingerprint magnet, so there are benefits to both sides in all respects. Still, the camera strip itself is a lint and dust magnet that accumulates large amounts of pocket debris and often needs to be wiped quickly to maintain a pristine look. Curved displays are certainly a personal preference and I love how easy such gestures are. The screen, it definitely feels a bit outdated, as most manufacturers have already given up on curved displays.

In terms of color, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in black, dark red, green and white. On the other hand, Google Pixel 6 Pro is Stormy Black (black), Sorta Seafoam (lime green), Kinda Coral (soft orange).

Design of Google Pixel 6 Pro

Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Camera

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Main 108MP, Ultra Wide 12MP, Telephoto 10MP, Telephoto 10MP Google Pixel 6 Pro: Main 50MP, Ultra Wide 12MP, Telephoto 48MP

The latest rumors are that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP camera sensor, and it’s not yet clear if this will happen. The sensor is expected to be the ISOCELL HM3, the third revised version of the camera sensor that debuted on the Galaxy S20 Ultra a few years ago. Apart from the common specifications (108 megapixels, 1 / 1.33 inch size, 0.8 nanometer pixels, f / 1.8 aperture), the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera sensor certainly has many improvements. Samsung’s leak star Ice Universe says the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to take more detailed 108MP photos thanks to the updated processing algorithm.

We also expect a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two telephoto cameras (10x and 3x zoom), perhaps the same 1 / 3.52 inch sized 10MP sensor. The 10x periscope telephoto lens may have an aperture of f / 4.9, while the 3x telephoto camera is tilted to land at an aperture of f / 2.4. Last but not least, the seemingly unchanged 12MP ultra-wide-angle Sony shooter with a size of 1 / 2.55 inches and an aperture of f / 2.2 will process your landscape photos.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, doesn’t look a bit impressive on the camera’s spec sheet, but it’s pretty good on its own. It comes with a “only”, 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and 48MP 4X telephoto lens, but it definitely competes with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example. However, hardware is only half that of image software, and processing algorithms also play a major role. The Pixel 6 Pro has excellent dynamics and highly punchy colors, in addition to the excellent detail and sharpness of the main and telephoto cameras. For better or for worse, some photos tend to be a bit underexposed because the Google Pixel 6 Pro prefers to make mistakes on the side that holds these precious highlights. What’s more, the 4x telephoto camera feels surprisingly easy to use, but with a 20x ultra-resolution zoom, you’re almost guaranteed to have noise and artifacts, which is to be expected.

Below are some samples of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro. These show the performance of each camera. It’s easy to imagine that the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the same or much better image quality than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Hardware and Specifications

Rumor has it that Samsung will equip most Galaxy S22 models with the Snapdragon chipset. Only European and Russian users will be treated with the Galaxy S22 Ultra model with Exynos, while other countries will offer the Galaxy S22 with the Snapdragon 898. The Exynos in question is the Exynos 2200, which has been reported to discontinue its custom Mongoose core for regular ARM cores and pair it with AMD graphics units. On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is equipped with the company’s Adreno GPU.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with Google Tensor, Google’s first custom chipset. Named after Google’s Tensor Processing Unit, this product is an Octacore initiative built by Samsung in a 5nm manufacturing process. Currently, Tensor is not a record power. In fact, it’s slower than most of our direct competitors in various synthetic benchmark tests, but it’s not the point of a custom chip. The deal with Tensor is to bring efficient machine learning to the Pixel 6 Pro and unlock many useful user-friendly features such as live translation and transcription.

The Pixel 6 Pro performs exceptionally well for everyday normal use, including moderate app usage, many photo shoots, and some social media, with endless on-demand processing power. Looks like it’s secured. When heavy games are put into the mix, some tweaking is required and the phone has a hard time keeping pace.

We expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to offer better performance and lead synthetic benchmarks, but we won’t see much difference in actual usage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Battery

The rumored factory has decided to completely reduce the battery in the Galaxy S22 lineup, but so far the Galaxy S22 Ultra does not seem to be affected. Therefore, it may have a 5,000mAh battery. Fast charging and fast wireless charging are certainly included. Sure, the charging speed is probably not as exorbitant as the speed of China’s top candidate to charge within 30 minutes, but it should still provide a fast charging experience.

The Pixel 6 Pro also comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Our tests have shown that it works much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as seen in the benchmarks below, but we’re not sure if the Galaxy S22 Ultra will last much longer.

Google’s top phones are also more conservative when it comes to charging. Its 30W fast charge will charge your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes. It’s not super fast, but it’s still fast. There is also fast wireless charging and reverse power sharing that allows you to charge other Qi-enabled devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/reviews/Samsung-Galaxy-S22-Ultra-vs-Google-Pixel-6-Pro_id5279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos