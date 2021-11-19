GaN Systems will invest C $ 189.7 million to drive semiconductor innovation





GaN Systems, a producer of gallium nitride power semiconductors, has secured a US $ 150 million (C $ 189.7 million) growth funding round.

The company will use this money to accelerate innovation and adoption across the automotive, consumer, industrial and corporate markets.

Fidelity led the round with Vitesco Technologies, BMW i Ventures, and other private investors. The date when the round ended was not disclosed.

Gan said the investment will help drive rapid market penetration as global power electronics companies move from legacy silicon devices to smaller, lower cost and more efficient power systems.

Jim Witham, CEO of GaN, called the deal a game changer. The demand for higher performance and more efficient power electronics is growing exponentially, and traditional silicon solutions cannot keep up. Gallium nitride takes the baton from legacy silicon, allowing smaller platforms to operate at lower temperatures and use less material, Witham said.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with Vitesco to ensure that GaN solutions are used throughout the Vitesco EV platform.

GaN also partnered with the BMW Group in September to provide automotive-grade power transistors that increase the efficiency of electric vehicles.

The company claims that power semiconductors are a key factor in achieving the small size, light weight, and high efficiency required for next-generation high-performance electric vehicles. Under the terms of the agreement with BMW, GaN provides capacity for multiple applications in mass production.

The relationship between BMW and GaN began more than four years ago when BMW engineers discovered that GaN enabled small, lightweight, low-cost onboard chargers, DC / DC converters, and traction inverters. It started in. This led to an investment from BMW I Ventures, BMW’s venture capital firm, to support and accelerate GaN automotive-related technologies.

BMW Ventures did not disclose its investment in GaN in 2017, but sources at the time said they believed BetaKit was over $ 40 million.

Global companies, including industry leaders such as Dell, Samsung, HARMAN, Siemens, Signify and Philips, are using GaN Systems transistors to reduce CO2 emissions and improve the utility and energy efficiency of power systems.

With only minor changes to the design of the electronics, GaN Systems allows design engineers to significantly reduce size, weight, and power loss by a factor of four while reducing overall system costs. Claims.

GaN semiconductors have also entered at least one Canadian automotive technology company.

FTEX, a Montral-based motor technology company, raised $ 485,000 in a pre-seeded all-stock SAFE funding round in October for powertrain systems for electric vehicles. Their solution combines a GaN-based drivetrain with a software-based transmission system.

FTEX partnered with GaN in July last year to develop a GaN drive motor drive for EVs. In its announcement, FTEX explained that motor drives will combine GaN Systems transistors and FTEX products to expand the range and power of EVs by up to 30%.

Featured images courtesy of GaN systems

