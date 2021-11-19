Elden Ring is a completely different kind of open world game





Screenshot: Software / From Bandai Namco

From Software, as you may know, will have a new game early next year. It’s called Elden Ring, and after spending a few hours in the preview last week, I say here that the shape is really special.

To set some expectations, Kotaku was able to access closed network tests, but our time was limited to two three-hour sessions. I couldn’t freely watch the open world games, but it was definitely enough to understand the overall experience.

Elden Ring is a lot. From Softwares Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the first major release since the 2019s. Heir to the Dark Souls franchise. The company is making the first attempt to port Souls-style gameplay to a truly open world. That Dark Soul IV. Its Dark Souls II 2. is a natural compilation of impressive resumes that began in King’s Field in the 1994s, and is itself a game with a history of almost 30 years. FromSoftware’s experience can be unparalleled in success.

But perhaps most importantly, Elden Ring is fun. What a strange pleasure.

I previously couldn’t reach the opening moment of Elden Rings (a tutorial area with holes that everyone kept falling into) and my favorite part of the restricted demo (accidentally found the way to the island) I was skeptical about it). These two stories are located at both ends of the open world spectrum. The former represents the genre of ubiquitous emergent storytelling, and the latter is a perfect example of FromSoftware appearing to be permanently ready to reinvent open world games.

Elden Ring is intentional and intentional, even though it provides players with a huge sandbox to explore and interact with. Every bit of building a world that has contributed to the legacy of Dark Souls can be found just as easily in Elden Ring. The only difference is that there are more.

Modern open world games are a collection of cool landmarks with little attention in between, except for a few lush visuals, to at least aesthetically pleasing the move from point A to point B. You can expect it realistically. Elden Ring isn’t, but I have to say it’s incredibly beautiful. No, From Softwares developers guarantee that every moment is a crafted experience, despite an exponential increase in the area covered by the studio’s unique talents to bring fantasy to life. I made more efforts to do it.

The wooded lane is more than just a window dressing between waypoints, it’s a set piece to learn the complexity of stealth combat.

The entrance to the castle is not only an awe-inspiring example of the world’s architecture, but also the beginning of a breathtaking tracking sequence.

A random gathering of worshipers in the swamp is not a chance to ride a horse and defeat a group of enemies, but a surprise boss to fight a human-eating dragon.

Unless the Elden Ring demo condensed all the cool parts of the game into 1/12 square miles and tricked us, Im was frankly worried about the developers. Attention to the details needed to realize this ambitious project can be very difficult. Im will wait even longer if it means that FromSoftware people commit suicide to get it out of the door, as much as Lim expects Elden Ring to arrive on February 25th. I’m also happy.

In any case, a short time with Elden Ring showed me that From Software has complete ownership of the open world video game genre. Except for the details of the environment that feels like they were just copied and pasted to fill the space, I don’t know how to get back to the vast land where nothing is visible between the points of interest. As an avid Dark Souls fan, Im was amazed at what the developers were able to achieve with this little slice of the entire game and was worried that my free time would come in February next year.

