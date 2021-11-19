Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls: How to Get Fossils





Cranidos is one of the fossil Pokemon available in Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls.

Pokemon Company

Most wild Pokemon of Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls can be found in tall grass and caves, but there are some prehistoric monsters that can only be obtained by reviving them from fossils. However, these only appear in the ground underground and can be a bit difficult to find, so here’s an overview of how to get and revive fossils.

Where to get Pokemon fossils

Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls have two fossil Pokemon, Cranidos and Shieldon. The former is a pure rock type and revives from skull fossils, the latter is rock / steel and revives from armor fossils.

Unlike other Pokemon games where you can choose between two fossils at a particular point in the story, what you receive with Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls depends on the version you are playing. Skull fossils can only be found in Brilliant Diamonds, while Armor fossils are exclusive to Shining Pearls.

The fossil itself is also a bit harder to find than other Pokemon games. In addition to receiving fossils from specific characters, you will have to unearth your own fossils from the Grand Underground, a network of tunnels beneath Sinnoh. Once you receive the Explorer Kit from the Eterna City Underground Man, you are free to use it to move to the Ground Underground and dig up fossils and other treasures.

You can also find fossils of other Pokemon such as Old Amber in the Grand Underground by getting the National Dex.

How to excavate fossils

Fossils are one of the many treasures you can find while mining walls in the Grand Underground. Therefore, the best chance to get fossils is to be tenacious and frequent mining. Once you find a shining wall, manipulate it to start a mining mini-game.

To unearth fossils and other treasures, you need to play mining mini-games.

Pokemon Company

The mini-game itself is a bit reminiscent of Minesweeper. If you tap various parts of the wall with a hammer or pickaxe, those parts will be removed and the treasure underneath may appear. However, you should carefully consider which part of the wall you want to tap, as each tap will make the structure of the wall less consistent. Once you find the treasure, you must open it up and collect it before the wall collapses.

How to revive fossils

Once you have a Pokemon fossil, take it to the Oleberg Mining Museum. When I talk to a man at the reception, he asks if he wants to revive the fossils. If you pass the fossil, you can request a Pokemon the next time you visit the facility.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are now available on Nintendo Switch. Anyone who purchases a copy of any of the games will receive a free Manafi Egg via a Mystery Gift. Players with Pokemon Sword / Shield and Let’s Go and Pikachu / Eevee data can also receive free Jirachi and Mew.

