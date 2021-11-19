Alphabet uses a multitasking robot to clean up the Google office





Creating a robot that can wipe tables and open doors seems easy. But according to Google’s parent company Alphabet’s project, it’s actually a big step forward that may pave the way for general-purpose robots that can help humans all day long.

Imagine owning an affordable robot butler who can clean up your home and take care of the elderly. That’s what Everyday Robots is trying to create, a moonshot under Alphabet. On Friday, the team behind the effort reported that the prototype robot was smart enough to operate autonomously in its Google office in Mountain View, California.

But perhaps more importantly, you can learn to perform different tasks than just one bot. “You can learn to equip the same robot that separates garbage with a squeegee to wipe the table and open the door with the same gripper that grabs the cup,” said Hans Peter Brøndmo, Chief Robot Officer for Everyday Robots. I am writing.

The goal of the team is to create a robot that can learn and eliminate the need to program the machine multiple times for a particular task under certain conditions. “Imagine trying to script all the possible ways to pick up a cup of coffee, predict lighting, open doors, etc. I don’t simply scale,” Brøndmo said. Added.

To achieve this, teams have relied on machine learning algorithms. This involves training the robot to achieve its desired goals through trial and error simulations. Everyday robot machines practice table wipes in 3D simulation before actually practicing in the real world.

According to Brøndmo, this approach can significantly reduce the time it takes to train a robot. “In 2016, one robot was 75% successful when learning how to grab small objects such as toys, keys, and daily necessities using a small lab configuration of industrial robots without simulation. Let’s learn how to make a simple grasp at a rate, “he writes. “Today, one robot learns how to perform complex tasks such as opening doors with a 90% success rate, and the actual learning is less than a day.”

Another advance includes the ability of robots to learn one task and apply it to another. “More excitingly, we’ve shown that we can apply them to new tasks based on the algorithms and learning from opening the door, straightening the chairs in the cafe,” Brøndmo wrote. “This advance gives us hope that our moonshots for building general purpose learning robots may just be possible.”

To train robots better, the team is currently planning to expand the use of robots throughout Google’s offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. However, Brøndmo warns that progress may be slow. “For now, we’re focusing on teaching robots new tasks and keeping them from getting stuck in the hallways along the way to help us,” he added.

