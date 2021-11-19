CGT Catalyst and Deep Science Ventures work together to drive advanced therapeutic innovation





CGT Catalyst and Deep Science Ventures have partnered to encourage innovative approaches to overcome barriers in providing advanced treatment to patients.

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) and London-based venture creator Deep Science Ventures have jointly launched a partnership to create an innovative approach to address barriers in the Advanced Therapeutics (ATMP) industry. I did. The goal of the partnership is to establish a new company and bring about better patient outcomes, CGT Catapult announced in a press release on November 11, 2021.

Under the agreement, CGT Catalyst and Deep Science Ventures will identify areas of innovation and hire founding analysts to assess and optimize potential approaches to scientific and commercial feasibility over the next 12 months. Build a team around a simple approach and create one or more. An influential venture. In addition, partners aim to ultimately increase employment opportunities and innovation in the ATMP sector, in addition to improving patient outcomes.

The main hurdles for ATMP development include the challenge of ensuring target specificity and achieving large-scale, effective manufacturing. Under this collaboration, Deep Science Ventures will use a performance-focused approach to venture creation. This approach combines the available scientific knowledge with founder-type scientists to make it an influential venture. CGT Catapult applies the Deep Science Ventures approach to the ATMP sector by providing technical, non-clinical, and regulatory expertise specific to cell and gene therapy.

Working with CGT Catapult, we can bring a unique approach to innovation to the cellular and gene therapy ecosystem.Rally [Deep Science Ventures] With a structured approach to venture creation [CGT] Catapult’s network of expertise will enable us to create high-impact solutions that overcome some of the barriers to ATMP space, Kerstin Papenfuss, associate director of Deep Science Ventures’ pharmaceutical company, said in a company press release. ..

Innovative and collaborative concept used by [Deep Science Ventures] By fitting well into the spirit of CGT Catapults and addressing challenges within the cellular and gene therapy industry, our work has the potential to deliver outstanding results in driving innovation and creating employment opportunities. increase. In a press release, CGT Catapult CEO Matthew Durdy is very much looking forward to starting work together and building a new partnership between scientists and investors.

Source: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

