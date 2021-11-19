Rockstar apologizes for GTA Definitive Edition issues and promises an update





Rockstar Games broke the silence with the messy release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. This is a remastered game that hasn’t reached the level of quality expected by many fans. Rockstar will release an update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition on Friday to address technical issues with the game, a trilogy of classic Windows PCs that was removed with the release of the Definitive Editions. Announced that the version will be re-released. ..

First of all, Rockstar said in a statement on the website that he would like to sincerely apologize to anyone who has had problems playing these games. Updated versions of these classic games did not meet our own quality standards or standards that fans expect.

We have ongoing plans to address technical issues and improve each game in the future. With each planned update, the game will reach the level of quality it should be.

According to Rockstar, the first update to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition is scheduled for the next few days and will address a number of issues, but we haven’t specified any.

Rockstar said it will also address another major criticism. It’s about removing existing PC versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas and giving way to re-releasing the Definitive Edition. According to the publisher, the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will soon be returned to the Rockstar Store as a bundle. In addition, anyone who purchases Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store by June 30, 2022 will receive these classic versions in the Rockstar Game Launcher Library at no additional cost. ..

The company also cites reports of harassment of developers on social media and urged the community to maintain respectful and civic discourse on this release as they address these issues.

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition on November 11th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Technical issues exacerbated by the massive outage of Rockstar Launcher could exacerbate the presentation of the trio of beloved open-world crime games.

