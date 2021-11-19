Twitch’s cozy streamer is fighting hatred on the platform





People come to Twitch for a variety of reasons to check out new games, laugh, and watch skilled gameplay. However, the popularity of new subcultures has exploded in the last few years. It’s a cozy stream. The term is widely used on the platform, and a new cozy tag was introduced earlier this year, devoting the entire stream team to this concept. But what does it mean to be a cozy streamer? And why are viewers attracted to this style?

On the surface, it’s easy to find a cozy stream. They tend to feature slow-paced games, a comfortable atmosphere, and a sense of escapism. Streamers can also incorporate this into their audio through soothing alerts and gentle musical genres such as lo-fi, acoustic and natural sounds. The visuals are also an important overlay, the background is often curated to fit its comfortable feel, and Streamer’s personal brand gives it a unique touch. Blankets, big snug sweaters, warm sparkling lights, and the special look of pets are all commonplace.

All of these elements define the look and feel of the subculture, but ultimately contribute to the greater goal of creating a compassionate space open to the viewer. This is aided by the selection of games played as the main discoverability factor on Twitch.

During the pandemic, slow-paced, healthy titles worked well for streamers. Animal Crossing: New Horizons in particular has paved the way for many simulation games to make waves. These games do not require a momentary reaction and the player does not have to bing them for hours. They allow space for tranquility. This does not mean that the game needs to be cute as an example. The LifeisStrange franchise hits all cozy beats while processing emotionally heavy plots.

Twitch representatives spend 10% more time watching cozy game streams from September 2020 to September 2021, centered on games such as New Horizons, Stardew Valley, and Pokmon Sword and Shield. I told Polygon that I did.

There was also an influx of new cozy indie titles this year. For example, the Lemon Cake from Lose Laroche, the title of a cafe or baking simulation. And Lake, Gamious’s story-driven game about delivering posts to a picturesque town.

Wholesome Games is a community that started with Discord, dedicated to love and appreciation for cozy games. Today, with hundreds of thousands of members on multiple platforms, the group features 75 different indie titles and is a mainstream game created by Wholesome Games Direct, which became part of the E3s media showcase earlier this year. It has turned into a movement that paved the way for culture. ..

Image: Healthy direct

Community co-founder and game developer Matthew Taylor believes that the popularity and popularity of the event was supported by a cozy streaming community that helped raise awareness of even more indie games.

According to Taylor, it’s not just the bigger, more cozy streamers that have increased this follower. Everyone who streams a healthy game, no matter how small the audience, is helping to lay the foundation for the success of a new kind of game. And most importantly, all players feel welcome.

Also note that not all cozy streams are centered around video games. Over the past year, non-gaming cozy content categories such as art, makers and crafters, food and drinks have increased by 21%, according to Twitch representatives. Some creators stream a combination of both. Whatever the theme, cozy streams tend to have a continuous theme that puts viewer comfort and safety at the forefront.

CafeEla has been streaming on Twitch for several years, focusing not only on art but also on slow-paced games. In her stream, Ella takes time to talk to the viewer, encouraging her to relax with a hot drink (literally or figuratively), while preserving existential nihilism. She plays soothing visuals (such as crackling fireplaces and flowing rivers) in the background, and a stuffed Pokemon sitting on a cushion nods to her love for the series, creating a warm atmosphere. Chibi-inspired art and soft musical clues connect everything.

But for Ella, being a cozy streamer isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about having a safe space where her community can go home, accept real conversations, and form emotional bonds. Talking to Polygon, she says, a comfortable streamer needs to welcome everyone aloud and show an interest in the viewer’s life.

[Things like] Achieving this by using comprehensive language, frequently stating community values, and successfully combining play / activity and chat interactions to prevent offensive / rude viewers from being placed in the stream. It’s an important factor she outlines as a method.

Image: Cafe Ela

This idea has been extended by the Wholesome Games community, which claims on the Wholesome Games Direct FAQ page that it actively avoids malicious content, prejudice, and developers who have been exploited or otherwise abused. And developers use their voices to support valuable causes.

In order to foster a cozy space within the streaming, it is necessary to take a firm stance against hateful words and actions on the platform, especially in an era of hate attack, trolling and exclusive behavior. Some people say. For many streamers, this is not something that can be done alone.

Many moderators, often Twitch’s unreleased heroes, keep their chat space safe and comfortable by monitoring offensive comments and attitudes in the stream. It also supports chat commands, promotes the use of channel emotes, provides feedback to streamers, and modifies other channels other than Twitch, such as Discord.

Jordan Chow, also known as Modern Chow, is a Twitch mod for streamers Vana and mischacrossing. For him, the comfortable stream mods serve to welcome new viewers to the support environment set by the streamer. Or, as he says, it creates the same feeling as a staff member knowing you and stepping into your favorite coffee shop that welcomes you. ..

Chow also loves interacting with high-energy channels, but believes that cozy content provides a unique space for both Twitch chattering and larkers to watch.He likes the option to be completely captivated [or] I have a comfortable stream, so multitasking around other tasks.

No matter what viewing style people choose, a comfortable streaming environment fosters engagement and support at all levels. This is supported by a study at Tilburg University that concluded that the close Twitch community can support other viewers and distract those who are experiencing difficult times in life.

So once again: what is their core, cozy flow?

Calm down with a blanket and a hot drink, and curl to the soothing sounds and images of the calm stream. Socializing with a community of like-minded people who enjoy the same activities as you. The feeling of returning to where you belong and leaving a toxic culture at the door.

With a more cozy community appearing on Twitch every day, it’s a great way to find a welcome voice that puts kindness at the heart of your content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22785958/twitch-cozy-streamers-wholesome-games

