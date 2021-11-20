A new Earthworm Jim TV series is in production and already has a teaser





The 90’s platformer Earthworm Jim is back in a new series currently under development by Interplay Entertainment and APA.

Earthworm Jim is a run-and-gun platform game that was first released in 1994 and has become a cult classic famous for its surrealistic humor and edgy art style. Revolves around the characters of earthworms and gyms who fight against evil forces while wearing futuristic robot suits. Well, Jim is back. This time, the development has just been announced in the form of a new anime TV series.

Earthworm Jim was originally released for Sega Genesis and SNES before being ported to many other video game consoles. The three sequels continued fairly quickly, with Gameloft developing and releasing classic remakes for the Mobile and Nintendo DSi, which were later ported to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, in February 2018, the contract between Gameloft and Interplay ended and all portings were made. NS. The series has been dormant for some time, but in 2019 a new game titled Earthworm Jim 4 was announced.

Variety now reports that Interplay Entertainment Corp., which owns the rights to the Earthworm Jim game, has partnered with APA to display the project on a small screen. This series seems to follow Jim’s adventure as he traverses the galaxy fighting evil and introduces new characters in the form of all anthropomorphic animals. The First Look trailer features Jim’s character in a series of takes as if he were being interviewed for the show, and has all the movie star Swaggers. He even refuses to comment on the Arrakis sandworm with a humorous nod in the dunes.

Hunt: Following the recent trend in adapting video games to television like Showdown, Interplay is now a new media project in the newly established TV and movie studio division, led by Michael K. Parandi. I am considering the development of. Regarding the original Earthworm Jim game and Jim’s own character, he said, “There are so many possibilities in the world of this story. […] His struggle to find meaning is surreal and comical, but it’s also relevant. ”

There is already excitement surrounding adaptation, but there is pressure. Many fans weren’t happy when the trailer for Earthworm Jim 4 was released. The reaction in this video was modest, with an embarrassing amount of “hate” on Youtube, but many people visited Twitter to show how impressed they were. The new creative team is expected to bring the coveted life to the series, which has been praised and loved by fans at the peak of video games.

The previous game-based cartoon series ran for two seasons in the mid-’90s, with Simpsons star Dan Castellaneta voicing the title character. So far, there have been no major announcements regarding the cast of this new series. Fans are working to expand in this area, so they can keep an eye out for further adaptations through Interplay. This can be a very exciting path for video game classics and their adaptations.

The Earthworm Jim series is currently under development.

