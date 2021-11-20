Alphabet uses a prototype robot to clean the area around Google’s office.





What does Google’s parent company Alphabet want from robots? First of all, please clean up the area around the office.

Today, the company announced that the Everyday Robots Project team in the X Lab, which is dedicated to creating general-purpose learning robots, has moved some of its prototype machines from the lab to the Google Bay Area campus to perform light management tasks. Announced.

In a blog post, Everyday Robot Chief Robot Officer Hans Peter Brandmo currently runs a fleet of over 100 robot prototypes that autonomously perform a variety of useful tasks around the office. You can now equip the same robot that separates trash with a squeegee to wipe the table and learn to open the door using the same gripper that grabs the cup.

These robots in question are essentially wheeled arms with a multipurpose gripper at the end of a flexible arm mounted on a central tower. At the top of the tower is a head with a camera and sensors for machine vision, and on the sides it probably looks like a rotating lidar unit for navigation.

One of the Alphabet’s Everyday Robot machines removes crumbs from cafe tables.Image: Alphabet

As Brndmo shows, these bots were first seen organizing recycling when Alphabet debuted the Everyday Robot team in 2019. The big promise the company (and many other startups and rivals) has promised is that machine learning will ultimately enable robots. It works in unstructured environments such as homes and offices.

So far, I’ve been good at making machines that can be repeated in the factory, but I’m confused when trying to reproduce simple tasks such as cleaning the kitchen and folding laundry.

please think about it. You may have seen a Boston Dynamics robot flipping and dancing towards the Rolling Stones, but have you ever seen it throw out trash? The reason is that it’s very difficult to get a machine that works with objects you’ve never seen before with new settings (what humans do every day). This is the problem Alphabet wants to solve.

Unit 033 wants freedom.Image: Alphabet

Are you going? Well, maybe someday if a company executive feels it’s worth burning millions of dollars of research to reach this goal. Indeed, but in the near future, humans will be cheaper and more efficient than robots for these tasks. The update from Everyday Robot today is decent, but far from a leap. The GIF that Alphabet shared about the robot shows that the robot is still slow and awkward, performing tasks at a glacier pace rather than an expert.

However, there is no doubt that the robot is actually being tested, not the lab. For example, compare the Alphabets machine with the Samsung Bot Handy. The tower and armbot, which the company unveiled at CES last year, has a similar appearance and seems to be equipped with a dishwasher by pouring wine. At least, Bot Handy seems to be running these jobs, but in reality it was just running a pre-prepared demo. Who knows how capable this robot is in the real world? At least Alphabet has found this for itself.

