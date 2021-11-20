IEDC works with accelerators to bring startups to Indiana





Sarah Aubrey

Since entering the Indianapolis market in 2018, Wisconsin-based business accelerator Gener8tor has focused its efforts on Indiana-based companies, but that is changing.

Armed with $ 603,000 from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Gener8tor has launched four industry-specific programs within the gBETA Accelerator for early-stage startups in Indiana and the United States.

Clear Goal: Invite out-of-state entrepreneurs, introduce Indiana’s business resources, and convince one in five to move here.

Sarah Aubrey, director of the gBETAs Indiana program, said she was often too humble in Huscher to shout about the really great resources and activities here. When thinking about Indiana, there are a lot of really great things that people probably wouldn’t think of.

Stephen Muchi

Aubrey will implement a new sustainable energy program for gBETAs, one of the four national programs to be launched in India Napolis early next year. Others will focus on the future of 5G technology, smart manufacturing (called Industry 4.0), and self-driving cars / roads. The first launch is the January self-driving car / future road accelerator.

Each of the four topics was chosen because it is a traditional strength for the Indian economy and an area ripe for innovation.

The idea is as follows: Hey, what are the main economic pillars of Indiana, what about innovation in those areas, and how can we take advantage of that turmoil? Steven Emch, Director of Venture Development at IEDC, said.

Each of the four programs runs once a year and each class has five startups. The program is based in Indianapolis, with the exception of sustainable energy programs in either Indianapolis or Bloomington.

Geoff Zentz, Managing Director of gBETA’s efforts in Indiana, said Gener8tor has already begun recruiting applicants for self-driving cars / future road programs, although the efforts are primarily focused on the Midwest. Said that it extends to both coasts. We were recruiting nationwide.

Jeff Zentz

As of last week, Gener8tor received five finished applications and identified 25 other startups that were likely to be applied, according to Zentz. About 75% of the group comes from outside Indiana. Applications will be accepted until December 5th.

Applicants selected for gBETA receive a lot of resources and support in a 7-week free program. A $ 3,000 scholarship to support housing and transportation costs. A one-on-one meeting with a mentor. Weekly lunch and learning programming. Networking Opportunity; Opportunity to give an audience of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors a 5-minute pitch. Transactions and perks from vendors such as IBM Cloud, Amazon and PayPal.

Participants will also be exposed to industry-specific resource centers to help develop ideas.

For example, the self-driving car / future road cohort will operate from the campus of HG Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Indianapolis-based Heritage Group. The cohort will also work with the Energy Systems Network, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit organization that supports the state’s energy technology sector.

The 5G cohort works with the 5G Zone, the downtown innovation center. The Industry 4.0 / Smart Manufacturing Cohort will work with the Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center in the 16 Tech Innovation District, and the Sustainable Energy Cohort will work with the Battery Innovation Center in Newberry near Interstate 69, southwest of Bloomington.

Many of these public-private partnerships have been launched and are receiving national attention, Muchi said. We want to work with innovation companies across the country to show what’s happening here.

Another program partner is Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures. It invests in Indiana-based start-ups and helps develop the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through a variety of programs, events and partnerships.

Most of the venture capital invested by Elevate Ventures comes from the state’s 21st Century Research and Technology Fund, which is managed by IEDC.

Jacob Spock

Jacob Schpok, Vice President of Entrepreneurship Services at Elevate Ventures, said Gener8tor is an excellent partner as about 40% of gBETA graduates are eligible for Elevate Ventures funding.

Some of the most promising startups we have [Elevate Ventures] According to Schpok, the portfolio company is a graduate of gBETA.

Since Elevate Ventures only invests in Indiana-based companies, Schpok is optimistic that the new gBETA program will convince start-ups outside the state to move here and be considered for funding Elevate Ventures. increase. He said they would find a reason to stay when they came to India for the cohort.

This is IEDC’s third round of funding for Gener8tor for gBETA programming, following the $ 70,000 rounds of 2018 and the $ 800,000 rounds of 2019 that funded both gBETA and the two conferences. .. IEDC also funds various Gener8tor training programs.

Gener8tor also has extensive experience in gBETA programming, both in Indiana and elsewhere.

Founders and mentors of startups connected via Zoom during this fall’s gBETA Indiana program. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Aubrey)

Gener8tor has 70 startups running the gBETA program for three years running in Indiana. These companies raised a total of $ 50.1 million in external funding and created 349 jobs.

In 27 cities where Gener8tor operates in North America, the organization has 633 companies implementing gBETA programming. These graduates raised $ 280 million in venture funding and created 2,938 jobs, while 62 subsequently went out of business.

Gener8tor has launched several other national gBETA programs. In 2018, we launched both Minneapolis-based programs for medical and health start-ups, Medtech. Musictech, a Los Angeles-based program for music-related tech startups.

The new gBETA program in Indiana works in addition to the existing gBETA program for Gener8tors here. These programs continue to focus on Hoosier startups.

People involved in the four gBETA extensions are optimistic that the pandemic-induced remote work trends will help the state to seduce start-ups outside the state. After all, if people can work from anywhere, why not Indiana?

Geography is more important than ever, according to IEDC’s Emch. We really feel hope about it.

