Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle have been invited to bid to replace the Pentagon’s JEDI contract

The Pentagon has issued a formal solicitation to Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle to bid on the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract.

Google to drive Pentagon cloud computing contracts

The JWCC contract replaces the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, which aims to make it easier for the military to access data from remote locations using cloud technology. Unlike JEDI, JWCC allows the Pentagon to select multiple cloud providers.

The JEDI deal, which was expected to be worth $ 10 billion over 10 years, was awarded to Microsoft in October 2019 and has since been protested by Amazon Web Services. Trump hates Amazon and its then-CEO Jeff Bezos. In July, the agency canceled the contract and explained that it no longer meets its needs due to “evolving requirements, improving cloud conversation, and industry advances.”

The value of the JWCC deal is unknown, but the Pentagon predicts that it will require a multi-billion dollar cap.

The Pentagon will grant “permanent delivery, perpetual (IDIQ) contracts to” all cloud service providers (CSPs) demonstrating their ability to meet Pentagon requirements. ”

However, the General Service Administration notice emphasizes that AWS and Microsoft are currently the only ones that can meet these requirements, including providing cloud services at all levels of the national security classification.

A Pentagon spokesperson told FOX Business that the award period would follow an agency-developed acquisition schedule with the goal of awarding IDIQ contracts in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Each IDIQ contract has a three-year plan. Basic period and optional period of 2 years.

Oracle spokesman Deborah Hellinger told FOX Business that the software giant “is pleased to be included in the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability RFP.”

“We are committed to providing the highest levels of security, performance, and value in enterprise cloud applications and cloud infrastructure to support the Department of Defense’s Warfighter mission,” Hellinger added. ..

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson told FOX Business last week that the tech giant would “absolutely bid” on the JWCC deal if the opportunity arises.

“If we are selected as one of the compliant vendors, we will work with DoD to keep DoD up-to-date according to the processes we are implementing to work with our customers, including processes developed based on AI principles. We will help you to make it. “Add to Google Posts.

An AWS spokesperson told FOX Business that the company’s commitment to “supporting the country’s army and making the best technology available to fighters and defense partners at the highest value” is stronger than ever. He said there was.

“We look forward to continuing to support the Pentagon’s modernization efforts and building solutions that will help them achieve their critical mission,” a spokesman added.

Microsoft did not immediately return FOX Business’s request for comment.

