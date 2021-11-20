Research Park Innovation Facility Offers Powerful Student Opportunities | Embry-Riddle Aviation University





Nolan Coulter worked at the University’s John Mica Engineering and Aerospace Innovation Complex (MicaPlex) Advanced Dynamics and Control Laboratory when he had a Master’s degree in Embry Riddle. There was a company called Modularity Space on the second floor, so one day he decided to stop by with his resume. After meeting with Modularity Space CEO Scott Weintraub and talking about the company’s efforts to minimize space debris, Coulter said, “I was crazy about the company’s values.” Fortunately, Waitraub was similarly impressed by Coulter and hired him as a lead engineer shortly before a graduate student in aerospace engineering earned a master’s degree.

Eight months later, Coulter was appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company.

“I think the lab is important for students looking for that valuable hands-on experience,” said Coulter, who currently holds a PhD. He holds a PhD in aerospace engineering from Embry Riddle. “In addition, your first job at the company can always come from one of the companies headquartered in MicaPlex.”

The Coulter story is just one example of many mutually beneficial collaborations involving Embry Riddle students and university research park companies. Companies headquartered there have access to university resources such as high-tech equipment and technical expertise, giving students a history of hands-on exploration opportunities in their area of ​​research, as well as graduate research and employment opportunities. You’ll have the opportunity to work on writing and reducing books-edge technology, patenting new inventions, full-time work.

“Students are definitely contributing to the innovation dimension,” said Eric Bartsch, CEO of Verde Go Aero, another MicaPlex tenant that provides hybrid electric powertrain systems and engineering services to the emerging electric aircraft industry. “We have placed them in positions where they are expected to contribute at the innovation level to solve problems, do things in new ways, and work on important projects.”

As a small company with 20 employees, Bartsch said, “We can’t hire people who haven’t played a key role in advancing cutting-edge technology, including internships.” increase.

Founded in 2017, Verde Go Aero hired three full-time employees to graduate from Embry Riddle and accepted many internships from the Faculty of Engineering and David B. O’Malley Business College. Half a year, Bartsch said.

Students tend to learn in class how the industry works with new technologies, but at VerdeGo Aero, “We are on the cutting edge and designing new things for the world,” Bartsch said. I am saying. “We put our students in a position to do things they have never done before every day.”

Multiple projects have included students in patent applications, Bartsch said.

Dr. Hanson Yu Candidates for the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Program will test the signal characteristics of the device in Embry Riddle’s Anacoic Chamber at the John Mica Engineering and Aerospace Innovation Complex (MicaPlex) in Research Park. (Embly Riddle / Darryl Labero)

Real world skills

At WeatherFlow-Tempest, a MicaPlex company focused on meteorological observation, modeling and forecasting technologies, students from meteorology majors and other departments can educate customers about products from meteorological station hardware and statistics. We are working on everything from analysis to analysis. CTO David St. John states that they are concrete, general and “soft” skills.

As of 2021, St. John said 25 Embry Riddle students were working for the company. Among Eagle’s graduates who worked at WeatherFlow-Tempest is Zack Yack, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Texas Water Development Commission Meteorologist-Hydrologist Maureen Sanders. And Raya Mayday, a meteorologist at AccuWeather.

According to St. John, the company’s part-time internship program “acts as a long-term interview process” for students interested in working for the company.

“We get to know our students, and they get to know our company,” he said. “A small percentage of our part-time students are suitable for either method and can move to a full-time salary position.”

Two students working at the Wireless Devices and Electromagnetism (WiDE) Institute of Associate Professor Eduardo Rojas are participating in a project by Sensorek, a manufacturer of wireless turbine sensors headquartered in MicaPlex.

Justin Parkhurst, who holds a Master’s degree in Embry Riddle’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Program, has developed a low-cost Vector Network Analyzer, a powerful tool used to measure the performance of wireless devices and sensors. WiDE lab laser cutting machine.

Through this work, Parkhurst also gained extensive knowledge of a technology known as software defined radio (SDR). This is becoming more and more common in the industry, he says.

“I saw a lot of job listings seeking SDR experience. At an internship interview last spring, I was asked about my knowledge of SDR,” Parkhurst said. “I was later offered and accepted that position.”

Seng Loong “Hanson” Yu, Ph.D. He is a candidate for electrical engineering and computer science and also works in the WiDE lab of the Sensatek project. He designed an antenna that can withstand the environment of a turbine engine with temperatures up to 1700 degrees Celsius.

“Understanding the details was a challenge,” Yu said. “It was rewarding to find a solution.”

Career opportunities

Sensatek CEO Reamonn Soto comes to the WiDE Lab once or twice a week to meet students working on his company’s projects. He said he was discussing costs, schedules, performance, and creative ways to overcome the hurdles students faced.

Mr Soto said his company is always looking for innovative students as potential employees.

“What they have the idea of ​​being able to bring in new ideas is what we want to maintain,” he said.

In Modularity Space, Maria Messiah, who was hired as an intern in 2020 shortly after earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics, centered on spacecraft systems, has grown to become a chief engineer vacant by CTO Coulter and is a company. May be nominated as a partner of the company. -Founder, Waitraub, said.

He said the industry-academia collaboration was really shining when Embry Riddle’s intern attended a “whiteboarding” session at the company.

“You see what the students have learned in class, but in the real world-it’s pretty cool,” said Waitraub. “It’s amazing to see dozens of students grow, graduate and get their dream job, thanks to the experience and knowledge gained from working with us.”

