Pentagon asks AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle to bid on new cloud contracts





On Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense urged Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle to submit bids for a new multi-billion dollar cloud deal. The solicitation will take place months after the Pentagon abandons its plans to go to Microsoft for the controversial $ 10 billion JEDI cloud deal.

The new Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Agreement is a multi-vendor Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) agreement. The federal government said it expects to give two IDIQ contracts, one to AWS and one to Microsoft. Of the US hyperscale cloud service providers, only AWS and Microsoft “seem to be able to meet all DoD requirements at this time, including providing cloud services at all levels of the national security classification.” Said the General Services Administration of the United States.

However, the government said it “will award” [contracts] For all cloud service providers (CSPs) demonstrating capabilities that meet DoD requirements. “

Solicitation requests from AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google are made after a period of market research that the government has determined that “a limited number of sources can meet the requirements of the department.” Required features include, among other things, resilient and globally accessible services, advanced data analytics, enhanced security, and tactical edge devices.

The new agreement replaces the 10-year, $ 10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) agreement awarded to Microsoft in October 2019. The JEDI contract went off track almost immediately due to a proceeding filed by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It argued that then President Donald Trump’s revenge on Amazon and then CEO Jeff Bezos were important factors in Microsoft’s victory.

From the Pentagon’s point of view, the termination of the JEDI contract was due to “evolving requirements, increasing cloud conversations, and industry advances.” That is, the original JEDI blueprint became more and more obsolete while suffering in court.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian blogged that he would “absolutely bid” when Google was invited to a new JWCC deal, despite recent employee concerns about Pentagon involvement. I am writing in. ..

In 2018, after facing both internal and external blowbacks of contracts to sell AI technology to the Department of Defense for drone video analysis, Google said, “For the main purpose or implementation of weapons or other technologies. We have published a set of principles that explicitly state that we will not design or deploy AI. It is to hurt or directly encourage people. “

In a blog post by Kurian, these principles “provide guidance and oversight about the AI ​​products we offer and custom AI projects we pursue or do not pursue. We continue our partnership with the US Government, including the military. I promise to do, about a particular project that is in line with our principles. “

Google has already signed multiple contracts with the US Department of Defense branch. For example, last year, Google Cloud announced that units within the Pentagon will use the Anthos platform to build a multi-cloud management platform to detect and respond to cyber threats around the world.

