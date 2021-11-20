Google Pixel 6 Black Friday Deal 2021: Cheapest Prices Today





If you wanted to get a mitt on Google’s latest flagship smartphone, but were waiting for a discount, the first Pixel 6 Black Friday deal has finally arrived. Even better, you don’t have to switch service providers or sign up for a new plan like most Black Friday phone transactions. It is unlocked and can be activated on the carrier of your choice. Hurry up as Black Friday’s best deals are already fast-paced, with sales launching earlier this year. Learn what you need to know about the new Google Pixel 6 and how to save cash now.

Pixel 6 Black Friday Trading: Today's Lowest Price

The Google Pixel 6, perhaps as its name suggests, is the sixth iteration of the software giant’s flagship smartphone. Since it was announced on October 19th only recently, there are few deals on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So far, it’s mostly limited to carrier switchovers, trade-in of older devices, and carrier sign-up offers that require sign-up. Get a discount for unlimited plans (usually new lines) or by buying two phones. However, Best Buy currently has a Pixel 6 Black Friday contract, and when activated with T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, or AT & T, you can get a 128GB model for just $ 499. That’s a $ 100 savings and the best price I’ve ever seen with an unlocked Pixel 6.

The Pixel smartphone lineup is relatively new in the mobile world compared to veteran veterans like Apple and Samsung, even if Google is one of the names behind the Android OS. Still, the release of the Pixel 5 was certainly a bit disappointing, but the Pixel smartphone soon became part of our favorites. For more information, see Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 Comparison. Thankfully, Google paid attention to user feedback when developing the Pixel 6 and revived everything we love about these high-value flagships.

In particular, Google Pixel 6 features a gorgeous screen, a stunningly updated design, Android’s great software interface (which is not surprising from Google), and a great camera module. All of these are in a very affordable package in an era when the prices of our flagship products are paid on a regular basis, ranging from $ 900 (Pixel 6 Pro, Premium Brothers, etc.) to over-money. With Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21, you can beat Samsung’s flagship products head-on and launch at a cheaper price.

However, please note that this Pixel 6 Black Friday transaction will be on the standard model, not the Pixel 6 Pro. You may have to wait a bit longer for Google’s high-end flagship standalone discounts to be fully available. That said, $ 100 off the unlocked Pixel 6 when activated on a carrier via Best Buy is an easy and affordable price for an Android smartphone under $ 800 in 2021.

