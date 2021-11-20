Screen flicker, biometric authentication failure, ghost dial, etc.





Many of the Android Police writers here enjoy the experience with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Our review speaks for itself. Of course, neither phone is perfect. There are quite a few weird quirks and bugs that require some serious crushing, as it has become like a Google tradition. Everything in the Pixel 6 series found so far is wrong.

Fingerprint sensor

Problem Description: The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fingerprint sensors are slow and inconsistent in their own right. Other than that, it’s the biggest drawback of good hardware. However, this is not the only security issue with this phone. At least a few users have noticed that they can use someone else’s fingerprint to unlock their device. This goes against Google’s “enhanced security” excuse for slow sensors. Some Pixel 6 owners have also noticed that after the battery is completely depleted, biometrics will not work completely and will require a factory reset to start working again.

Fix: Google issued a surprise software update in November to address many issues surrounding fingerprint sensors. For some unlocked handsets, but all other Pixel 6 smartphones will receive a fix in December.

Screen flicker

What’s the problem: it’s not the only problem with phones, as fingerprint sensors are annoying and potentially unsafe, as they are. Shortly after its launch, some users began to notice strange screen flicker, especially on the Pixel 6 Pro. Many device owners were concerned about possible hardware flaws, but thankfully this is one of the issues Google has identified as a software bug.

Fix: Software adjustments to prevent this issue will be made over the phone in December, so users only have to wait a few more weeks.

Ghost dialing

What’s the problem: Speaking of problems that Google has promised to fix: Ghost dialing. On Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this is a real problem, especially if you have a contact named “James” on your smartphone. The assistant Wakeward was found to be due to this bug, and like a flickering screen, the company promised to patch it by the end of the year.

Fix: Fortunately, it didn’t take long. A Google app fix arrived in the Play Store in mid-November, helping Kibosh accidentally call all James-es. If that doesn’t work, try disabling hotword detection and making sure all apps on your smartphone are up to date.

Faster animation, broken AOD

What’s the problem: If you’re the type of Android user who likes to dig deeper into developer options and make their own phones, you need to be careful about what to change. Tweaking the animation duration scale on Android is a classic way to make your device feel faster, but it breaks the constant display on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and randomly erases the fingerprint sensor and battery information.

Fix: This is easy — be careful not to change the animation duration scale in the development options. If you have developer mode enabled on your phone, search for both window and transition animation scales in the settings menu and make sure both are set to 1x.

Other Pixel 6 bugs

Like the launch of other phones, there were some frustrating, but fairly common problems. The Pixel 6 is far from the first device with Verizon-specific SKUs, but thanks to the millimeter-wave markup of the smaller model, many buyers choose to buy it unlocked. .. Unfortunately, some issues with SIM card failures and missing software updates have caused a lot of pain for Verizon subscribers, resulting in the required eSIM registration or build sideloading. This isn’t the first time this kind of headache has suffered from the release of a new phone, but it’s completely avoidable.

There are also some battery issues with both models, from unreliable and highly variable battery life to slower than expected charging speeds. It’s hard to call the latter a bug, but it seems that marketing didn’t really work, but the former may be an example of various use cases that strain the phone’s Tensor chip. Adaptive battery life also takes weeks to actually work. Also, there is always the possibility of future updates.

Several reports on social media, including AP founder Artem Russakovskii, also include overheating and auto screen brightness reduction. The latter can certainly be adjusted via software, but you need to check if the Tensor CPU is the cause of the higher temperature than usual.

There is no perfect mobile phone launch. Google’s “first flagship in history” is exactly the same. Hopefully some Pixel 6 updates will fix a small issue. Until then, being on that waiting list may not be that bad fate after all.

Update: 2021/11/19 17:34 EST BY WILL SATTELBERG

Updated with more fixes

This week, Google released two software patches to improve its fingerprint sensor and put an end to ghost dials. Updated the bug tracker to reflect these changes.

