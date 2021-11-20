VMware and Dell weight as pandemics push computing innovation to the forefront





The pandemic has brought a huge number of realities to the forefront. Distributed computing (for example, remote work scenarios) is no longer a convenient option, but an essential decision.

Several realization technologies, such as hybrid cloud and 5G connectivity, are finally coming together to enable the edge, the new standard for distributed computing.

VMware Inc. Muneyb Minhazuddin (pictured, right), vice president of edge computing at Edge Computing, said: It puts stress on the global supply chain. They all invent and do some things at the edge. It is driving innovation towards the edge. “

Dell Technologies Inc. Minhazuddin and Pierluca Chiodelli (pictured left), vice presidents of engineering technology and product management at, talked about the Digital CUBE Conversation with John Furrier, the host of CUBE, a SiliconANGLE Medias livestreaming studio. They discussed the current state of edge computing from a Dell / VMware perspective, industry trends, and multiple applications of technology across product and service areas (* disclosure below).

Empowering straight into the future of edge-natives

Much of the human experience today relies on cloud technology, from shopping to medicine, travel, business and education. Edge offers improved functionality in all of these use cases, thereby promoting itself (and the brand it offers as a service).

“Looking at some data, we can see that 50% of what happens in 2023 will occur at the edge, and from an application perspective, 90% will explode at the edge,” Chiodelli explained.

The impact of Edge is not limited to software and solutions. Chiodelli says industries such as manufacturing will also improve significantly.

Prior to 2021, trends such as edge / ML confluence, 5G interactions, and convergence with IT and operational technologies were rocking. Currently, most industry forecasts focus on their adoption and further improvements, and the industry is preparing to reach Edge Native, a state of full synergy.

Possible obstacles

With breakthrough technology, it won’t be all roses until it’s fully matured. Virtual reality has only recently gained attention, as 4G has problems with infrastructure and adoption when it’s new, and electric vehicle batteries need to be constantly improved over the years.

For edges, one of the consequent problems facing businesses is the scale of edge operations.

“When you actually move these workloads towards the edge, you’re actually getting more data density and more data,” says Minhazuddin. “A lot of data arrives. You need to process that amount of data. That amount of data needs to be streamed in real time and the results must be derived from it.”

From an architectural point of view, he added, a broader and more decentralized approach seems to be the way to go.

“Think about how to standardize from the beginning, so you don’t end up with thousands of different options because it’s hard to manage, and you can extend it, but also secure everything you have. Also consider how to bring it, “said Minhazdin.

Watch the full video interview below.

