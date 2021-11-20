Google is testing a redesigned Play Store website





The Play Store application for Android has undergone many design iterations over the years, but the Play Store website eventually froze. For years it had the same early material design look, but it’s finally changing. Google is currently testing the design of new Play Store sites in some regions. This seems to be a significant improvement over the current layout.

The new design (via Android Police) seems to have been deployed only in some regions so far, such as South Korea and Taiwan, depending on the user account. The content is more stretched rather than locked inside the horizontal center row. The page background is white, the icon is larger, and some app lists (such as Netflix) have a header image that spreads out at the top of the screen.

Everything is in about the same place, but some important elements have moved. Side menus with links to view purchased content, playpoints, and other information are now only visible when you click on your profile picture in the upper right. It’s convenient to pin the menu to the left or right of the screen of a wider display (such as an old site), but that’s not the end of the world.

There are also some minor enhancements over the previous design. A scrollbar has finally been added to the screenshots / media gallery of the app page so you can see everything without having to hold down the left and right arrow buttons with your mouse. I don’t know why Google thought it was a great design so far. There are also buttons at the top of the main Apps and Games pages to quickly filter your phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, Wear OS, and car applications.

Overall, this looks like a step in the right direction for the Play Store website, but without the usual handful of regressions with most redesigns. I hope Google will roll it out to everyone soon.

