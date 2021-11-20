Have you lost your Android phone? Here’s how to delete or block your Google Pay or Paytm account:





You may lose your smartphone or worry that someone will use your data. Even if you use your passcode or screen lock to lock your Google Pay or Paytm account, you still need to take the necessary actions to prevent anyone from unlocking it. There are several ways to remotely delete or block your digital payment account, so let’s take a look.

How to remove your Paytm account from your device

Paytm users can easily log out from all devices, but they also need to remember their account password and registered mobile number. If you remember that, let’s see how to log out from all devices linked to your Paytm account.

# First install the Paytm app on your secondary device and then log in.

# Just tap the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen. So you need to click on the Profile Settings tab.

# Below this section, there are many options. Users simply click “Security & Privacy” and tap the “Manage accounts on all devices” option.

# Tap to display a message in the app to see if you want to log out of all devices. You can then press “Yes” or “No” accordingly.

Alternatively, you can dial the Paytm helpline number “01204456456”. When you make a call, you’ll be presented with several options for querying, all you have to do is select the “Lost Phone” option. Then select the option to enter a different number, then enter the lost phone number. You can then log out of all devices.

If you’ve tried the above methods and aren’t sure if your account will be logged out, you can also temporarily block your Paytm account. You can block your Paytm account by following the steps below.

Paytm: How do I temporarily suspend my account?

# After logging out of all devices, the user can go to the Paytm website and select “24×7 Help”. After this, you need to select “Report Fraud” and click on the desired category. next,[メッセージ]Click the button and send one proof of ownership of your account and Paytm will double-check and block your account. If in doubt, you can share your Paytm transaction email or SMS. Ownership of phone numbers, etc.

Want to remove or block Google Pay from your lost smartphone?

The best and easiest way to do this is to remotely erase all your data from your Android smartphone. Yes, you are reading it correctly. Google has the option to delete all data from another device. This is a useful feature if you lose your phone and are worried about your data. To remotely search, lock, or erase data on your Android smartphone, go to android.com/find and log in to your Google account. When you’re done[データの消去]You can select.

Alternatively, you can get the help of customer care. Google Pay users dial 18004190157 and[その他の問題]You can select an option. Then you can choose the option to talk to a specialist who can help block your Google account. Before that, you will be asked to verify the mobile phone number of your registered Google account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/lost-your-android-phone-heres-how-to-remove-or-block-google-pay-and-paytm-account-7631617/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos