Activision employees use the “1-800-ALL COCK” signature “for years”

In a California lawsuit earlier this year, Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, and a pervasive Flatsboy culture. In at least one example, the culture included employees signing all work emails as 1-800-ALL COCK.

The details are from the latest episode of The Wall Street Journal podcast, detailing some of the recent bomb investigation reports outlining new cases of fraud and concealment, including by CEO Bobbycotic. increase.

Reporter Kirsten Grind had one example of a podcast transcript in which Activision employees signed the email signature 1-800-ALL COCK for years. So if you’re a female, you’ll receive that email, and it was just a regular course, right? Just because everyone is joking about it, you feel like it happened in Activision.

Activision reportedly did nothing about email signing until it received a complaint about email signing this summer. At that point, after a month of investigation, the employee was dismissed. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the podcast episode, we interviewed a former employee about her time at the recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard maker Sledgehammer Games. Ashley Mark, who was hired as a quality assurance analyst during the production of Call of Duty: WWII in 2016, described the male-dominated workplace as follows:

You are … basically very geeky and have people who want to make a good game, and you have a group that loves guns for that Call of Duty, so you I’m going to attract people who love guns, and you have someone who is really crazy about fitness. At Sledgehammer Games, there are many people who are enthusiastic about fitness at least at that time. So there were people in groups that you went to the gym and they would just get excited. Very masculine.

Mark remembered the 2017 Studio Anniversary Party. One of the former sledgehammer managers hugged her, repeatedly saying her name, and armed her female colleague like a strangler fig. The former manager told The Wall Street Journal that he was drunk and didn’t remember the details of the night in question, but confirmed that he had been suspended for two weeks before moving on to another role.

Sledgehammer Games also reported that a former female employee was raped twice, and the case was not investigated until she sent a letter from a lawyer after she had already left the company. According to a new podcast episode, when she first complained to Studio HR, department representatives downplayed what happened to her and tried to reconstruct it in a more positive way.

Until recently, most attention has been focused on allegations of past illegal activity and discrimination in Blizzard. However, these latest reports reinforce some of the original California proceedings citing liquor-filled office and work events, and the negligent personnel department as a recipe for abuse throughout the Activision Blizzard business. increase.

This week, both PlayStation and Xbox managers talked about the latest revelations. Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization, has cut off its relationship with the company. Some shareholders have also joined more than 2,000 current Activision Blizzard employees and called for Kotick to resign.

The only power that can make a difference with Activision is customers (money is the ultimate corporate goal), investors, and talented employees who are worth buying Activision games, Paul Reiche, Activision Blizzards Skylanders Studios It is clear that he is responsible. I told Axios today. If the new story I read is true, I can’t see how Activision can continue to succeed without new leadership.

