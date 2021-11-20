The Pixel Fold wasn’t actually sent to the grave because it wasn’t dead yet





Google may have a track record of killing projects before they became reality, but with potential foldable devices, that probably won’t happen. According to some analysts, Google canceled the release of the foldable device in 2022, experts say it may not be the right time, and the company wants to complete the form factor, according to a new report. He states that he thinks.

Bad news for anyone waiting for Google Pixel Fold. I’ve heard that you have decided to cancel your parts order and not bring it to market, as shown in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See the blog excerpt from https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @ DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021

According to supply chain sources revealed by display supply chain consultant analyst Ross Young, Google has no plans to launch a foldable device in 2022.

“According to our sources, Google believed that this product wasn’t as competitive as it needed to be. They are in a small niche market that faces higher costs than their major competitors in the United States and Europe. Competing with Samsung is this project, “Young wrote in a blog post.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

Android Central contacted Google for comment, but didn’t get a response in time for the release. That said, sources familiar with Google’s plans told AC that the project wasn’t shut down altogether, but was postponed for its 2023 release.

“Google may continue to monitor the foldable market and enter later,” Young said in an interview without knowing Google’s long-term strategy for foldable hardware.

“The foldable market continues to grow, with more than 100% growth expected in 2022, and Google believes it will eventually enter the market with foldable devices. It could be after 2023. “He adds.

Samsung’s impressive lead makes it difficult for other manufacturers to enter the market

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Maurice Klaehne, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in an interview that he refrained from commenting on rumors and speculation, but note that Samsung has a larger lead in foldable space than other manufacturers. Is very important.

“”[It] Samsung has a huge market share, even in various form factors and price ranges, which naturally makes it difficult to enter the market, “he says.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, it proved to its customers that they had different ideas about folding devices. The company has shown that slab-type phones can still offer a premium experience that cannot be offered at an expensive price, but reasonable. Please note that Microsoft, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi are not the only ones on this list.

Klaehne says the market is still in its infancy and companies are still aware of the durability, screen creases, and longevity of flexible screens. All of these can still be improved.

R & D is also expensive, he says. As companies wait longer to launch their devices, they “will be able to further fine-tune their devices to address customer issues, but at the current cost. Mindshare.”

Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager for IDC’s Worldwide Device Tracker, agrees with Young that even if Google releases the device, “Samsung’s reach and brand awareness outperforms Google in the smartphone market, so it’s just enough. Not competitive. “

He says Google isn’t the same size as Samsung, so it’s hard to get enough supplies and reasonable prices.

“Google is not only struggling to supply, but also famous for lacking the key career relationships for successful smartphones in the United States and Europe,” he says.

Samsung is foldable and rarely present in China, but Ubrani says it is the second-largest vendor after Huawei. He says that in China, local brands and Apple are generally leading in the smartphone market, and Samsung is facing a difficult battle. Ubrani added that folding spaces in the US and Europe are completely different, and that smartphone brands are often tied to the ecosystem, making it not so easy for consumers to switch smartphone brands. I will point out.

“The distribution of smartphones in the United States is also heavily dominated by Telecos, and Samsung has had very good relationships with these channels over the years,” he says.

Anshel Sag, senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, adds that “Samsung is already at a fairly high level,” so it may be wise for Google to retreat, at least for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a fairly expensive and expensive product, and if it flops, it can cost a lot of money. I believe this is a concern for Google,” he says.

Android 12L shows that this project is not dead yet

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Google’s foldable devices have been rumored for some time as the company’s answer to the growing foldable segment. It is said to have a 120Hz LTPO display similar to some of Samsung’s best foldable phones. It could also be equipped with Google Tensor, Google’s first in-house designed chip.

And it was clear that Google is planning foldable software with Android 12L just because foldable software may not be readily available. The new OS will be released in early 2022, improving the Android experience on tablets and folds.

“But I think it’s too early for Google to launch collapsible before updating to full Android support,” he says.

Despite the 12L display designed for larger displays, Sag states that Google will create a foldable “regardless of when the Android 12L will be available.”

Ubrani agrees, adding that many of Google’s other products have the opportunity to benefit from Google’s development, as the 12L is for big screens, even if Google doesn’t release a foldable.

“I don’t think Google created the 12L just because it wanted to launch a foldable device, but rather because of the pressure from its partners and end users. [potential] create. Google probably wanted the 12L to launch a foldable phone with the OS, “he says.

Furthermore, Klaehne states that the foldable stays here, meaning that the hardware “needs to match the right software.”

Yes, Google has abandoned the project, but this time it’s not

Source: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central

Whether it’s a codename revealed by a researcher or a speculative leak in design rendering, we often hear rumors about Google’s potential products.

In mid-October, AC reported that the rumored Pixel Watch will not be available this year, despite speculation that it will be available at about the same time as the Pixel 6 lineup. The watch is currently delayed in the first quarter of 2022. Part of the delay may be due to a continuing shortage of semiconductors, and Google is bidding for time to increase production.

There was also the end of the Pixel Slate, which was announced in October 2018 and was abolished in three countries, launched two years later.

Eight months after the tablet went on sale, Google confirmed that it would withdraw from the tablet market and focus solely on laptops. This means a device that is “completely disconnected from the keyboard bass or doesn’t even have a physical keyboard in the first place”.

But these examples do not show that Google plans to abandon the foldable, Ubrani says.

“In the long run, I think Google will launch a foldable form, especially as costs go down and form factors become more widely accepted, but starting with a clamshell form factor like the Z Flip will make it more. It’s easy. We’re moving from traditional smartphones to clamshell smartphones to minimize software changes, “he says.

“It doesn’t matter when Google hits the market, as Google isn’t in a hurry and it’s still a very small market at the moment,” Sag agreed.

