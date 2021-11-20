Florida COVID-19 vaccine first dose reduced by 1 million





The state lags behind the country in vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years

Trisera, School COVIDPGA Station Palm Beach County School

Rob Landers, Palm Beach Post

Florida health officials reported on Friday an unexplained inferior decline in more than one million residents awaiting a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The State Health Department said Friday that 1,836,172 residents received their first jab last week.

On November 12, the number was 2,890,568. November 5: 1,740,770.

Florida has never experienced such a large weekly fluctuation in vaccination counts.

Multiple explanation requests sent to the Ministry of Health spokeswoman Weesome Corey last week were unanswered.

Details: Palm Beach County teacher at the heart of the Ivermectin proceedings dies in battle with COVID-19

Details: DeSantis’ reckless COVID-19 stance has led to the term “jab” for life-saving vaccines.Frank Cherabino

Details: Florida reports unprecedented 1.1 million new COVID-19 vaccinations and does not provide explanation

Florida also reported an unprecedented surge in 874,069 residents who received a single injection of Johnson & Johnson’s single vaccine or two double-dose regimens of Modana and Pfizer over the past seven days. ..

State health officials reported on November 5 that the number had dropped by 1.7 million.

Florida reports that 14,180,980 of the residents over the age of 5 received at least one free vaccine covering 68% of the target population.

This includes 2,276,324 complete vaccinated individuals who have received booster immunization.

In Palm Beach County, 997,552 people are at least half vaccinated, covering 71% of eligible residents.

Florida lags behind U.S. in vaccination of children

Two weeks after the federal government allowed shots for children aged 5 to 11, Florida lags behind other countries in their vaccinations.

Florida health officials reported on Friday that only 97,499, or 6%, of Florida children of that age were confirmed to be vaccinated.

Jeffrey Seienz, Coronavirus Coordinator at the White House, said federal-approved doses of Pfizer shots reached about 10% of the arm aged 5 to 11 years nationwide.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state health officials report that 68% of eligible Floridians are vaccinated, less than 73% nationwide.

Florida’s immunization levels are well below those in northern states such as New York (81%), New Jersey (82.5%), Pennsylvania (88%), and Massachusetts (88%).

Florida’s death toll increased by 384 last week, the State Health Department reported Friday. This is higher than the 363 new deaths reported on 12 November, but during the surge due to the Delta variant, weekly new deaths regularly exceeded 2,0009. It is still lower than the moon.

The state’s death toll is 61,081, of which at least 4,328 come from Palm Beach County.

In June, health officials stopped reporting non-statistical cases of infection and death here.

Minimum amount of new COVID infection since June

Florida recorded 9,891 new COVID-19 infections last week. This is the lowest record since mid-June 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, fatal aerial respiratory disease has infected 3,677,968 Floridians, or 17.1% of them.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Palm Beach County increased by 706, well below the weekly experience of more than 9,000 in August.

Health officials have recorded 227,099 infections across the county, or 15.2% of the population.

Only 2.5% of last week’s COVID-19 test results returned positive across the state and county.

Chris Persaud is a data reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

