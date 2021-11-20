Google messages that display iMessage reactions as emoji





The latest update to Google Messages prepares a new way to handle the annoying iMessage reaction messages commonly found in mixed group chat.

Update: This feature has already been partially deployed and you can see it in action.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion to show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and read on.

The reaction of iMessage as an emoji

Indeed, every Android fan has at least one friend with an iPhone who insists on using reaction, even if they aren’t using iMessage. In such cases, you will receive a long message along the following line:

I like the image

“We are on the road,” he emphasized.

In iMessage groups, these are simple reactions, but in mixed conversations, fallback messages are sent, and Android owners will not miss the message being acknowledged and responded to some extent. For some, these messages, including this author, are incredibly annoying, and friends most often use reactions to incredibly long messages in group chats, cluttering their message history. ..

With the latest beta update version 10.7 of Google Messages, we found that Google may have a smarter way to handle incoming iMessage reactions. According to the newly discovered setting (which doesn’t exist in the app yet), Google messages should be able to intercept incoming iMessage responses and display them as “emojis” instead.

ios_reaction_classification

Display iPhone reaction as an emoji

For now, it’s not clear how this “classification” works, but imagine that Google messages will find incoming messages that start with “likes” and try to match the previous message. Please try. Once you know which message is responding, Google Messages will probably hide the incoming iMessage fallback and instead display an emoji below the original message.

That said, iMessage has a different set of reactions than what Google Messages currently offers in RCS chat. Google may explain this as described in the code that “maps” iMessage’s reaction. You probably just map to the set of reactions available in today’s Google messages, or to different emojis.

ios_reactions_mapping

Update 11/19 3:00 pm: It seems that Google is already slowly rolling out the Messages feature that interprets iMessage reactions into their own reactions. Thanks to the screenshots that reader Jvolkman provided to 9to5Google, we found that responses sent from the iPhone are correctly interpreted by Google messages in the same way as responses sent via RCS.

The important thing is that fallback messages don’t show up in your message history, so they stay organized. When you tap the response of the message, the Google message will indicate that it was “translated from your iPhone”. This is a really humorous way of saying it.

Now you can see that Google actually remapped some of the iMessage reactions to match what is available in RCS. For example, iMessage’s love reaction is received in Google messages as a heart-eye emoji, while the laughter reaction is replaced by a laughing face emoji.

In particular, if an iPhone user modifies the reaction of iMessage placed in a message, Google Messages will properly switch the displayed emoji. This can be seen in the screenshot above, where the reaction of love has been replaced by the reaction of laughter.

Thanks to Jvolkman!

Birthday reminder

Another feature we’re working on in this Google Message update is a handy birthday reminder. The conversation list in Google Messages directly indicates that it’s a particular person’s birthday, perhaps based on Google’s contact list, from what we can put together.

happy Birthday!

If you’re chatting with someone and it’s their birthday, you’ll also see a banner reminding you to celebrate your birthday. This banner may also include a fun and elastic birthday cake animation.

“Today is their birthday!”

Thanks to JEB Decompiler. This makes the APC Insight decomposition available.

Google message details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/11/19/google-messages-imessage-reaction-emoji/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos