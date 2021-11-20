Google: Google Chrome will add important data privacy features in beta updates





Google released a Chrome 96 update this week, along with a beta update for Chrome 97. In the beta version, tech giants have reconfigured their privacy and security settings related to the data they can store on their site. This means that users can delete all the data stored on individual sites. How to delete data stored on individual sites Users[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[サイトの設定]>[ファイル全体に保存されているアクセス許可とデータを表示]You can go to and delete the data stored on a particular website. all. The company also announced that it will remove finer-grained controls from its menu. The ability to remove individual cookies will continue to be accessible to DevTools developers. Users with access rights[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[Cookieとその他のサイトデータ]You can go to> to delete cookies>[設定]From chrome: // settings / siteData to see all cookies and site data.[設定]We are confident that the user experience will be clearer by simplifying the fine-grained control from. By providing users with the ability to delete individual cookies, users can inadvertently change the implementation details of a site and compromise the experience on that site. This can be difficult to predict. More capable users run the risk of endangering some of their privacy protections by misunderstanding the purpose of cookies. Google’s Theodore Olsauskas-Warren wrote in a blog post. With the latest Chrome update, the company has also stopped syncing for users who are still using browser version M48 or earlier. For those you don’t know, the browser’s Chrome sync feature saves passwords, bookmarks, search history, open tabs, and company server preferences. This feature helps you access all the information stored across different devices using the same Google account.

