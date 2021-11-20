The Google Pixel 6 exclusive sale is the best available before Black Friday.





The strong Google Pixel 6 deal was convinced that it would be difficult to find this Black Friday, but we are making significant price cuts on both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and they are yours only.

Not specifically for you-all TechRadar readers can save on Google Pixel 6 promotions on Mobiles.co.uk thanks to some exclusive code. These work for three charges on a regular Pixel 6 and one charge on a larger Pro.

An outstanding offer here is a plan that costs £ 26 per month while getting 105GB of Vodafone data. If you apply the code TR40 at checkout, you will see the cost drop from £ 99 to £ 59. This is one of the cheapest Pixel 6 offers I’ve ever seen.

Alternatively, you can make it even cheaper with another transaction, reducing your monthly costs to just £ 23. If you use the code TR20 at checkout, its price will be paired with a prepaid fee of only £ 119.

Below are the details of these Black Friday phone transactions and some exclusive codes for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

These exclusive Google Pixel 6 are fully traded What is Google Pixel 6?

Of Google’s latest two devices, the more affordable Google Pixel 6 stands out for those looking for a more affordable and powerful smartphone.

It doesn’t compete with the world’s flagship, but it has many promising specs. The 6.4-inch FHD + display isn’t as impressive as other more expensive devices, but it looks bright and clear. Combine this with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth movement when swiping the phone interface.

Google promises 24 hours of battery life with a 4524mAh battery and promises up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. This means that when combined with the 8GB RAM “Google Tensor” processor, this device can operate most apps without lag or major issues.

Google is fully committed to the security of this device with end-to-end security in addition to anti-phishing, malware protection, and multi-layer hardware security.

Read the full Google Pixel 6 review

Google Pixel 6 current best deals

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

200GB data

