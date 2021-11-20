Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Request DOD for Cloud





Amazon Web Services AMZN, Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s Google GOOGL, and Oracle ORACLE were asked by the Department of Defense to submit a bid for a new cloud contract on Friday.

The request arrives four months after Amazon cancels the controversial $ 10 billion cloud deal with Microsoft in 2019 and Amazon challenges it.

The link to the Pentagon’s contract request news release broke around 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time, but previous news reports show that new contracts could total billions of dollars.

The government expects to sign two contracts between AWS and Microsoft. “However [it] According to media reports, it will be awarded to all cloud service providers demonstrating their ability to meet Pentagon requirements. “

News about the contract was not available on the GSA website around 4:30 EST.

Amazon shares closed at $ 3,767, down 0.53% on Friday. Microsoft’s share price is up 0.54% to $ 343.11. The alphabet was $ 2,979, a decrease of 0.61%. Oracle was $ 93.97, down 0.73%.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% on Friday.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanov likes Amazon but thinks it has short-term problems.

“We have reduced Amazon’s fair value estimate for Hirohori from $ 4,200 to $ 4,100 per share, primarily based on margin pressures arising from recruitment and shipping challenges,” he wrote last month.

“Amazon has been in a good position to thrive from a long-term shift to e-commerce and the public cloud for the next decade, but we see a modest reset in terms of growth and profitability over the next few quarters. Will be. “

