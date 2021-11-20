Beshear promotes agtech’s support during a visit to WKU’s Smart Holstein Lab | News





Governor Andy Beshear dressed in plastic boots on Thursday to avoid cow dung. We visited the dairy farm facility of the Smart Holstein Institute at Western Kentucky University.

Bowling Green Area Bescher stopped by Bowling Green for several events related to the Chamber of Commerce and scrutinized the features of the lab.

The lab, right next to Nashville Road at the WKU Agricultural Research Center, uses wearable Fitbits for cows to track important biometric data related to milk production. Cows are also resting on huge mattresses aimed at maximizing comfort and minimizing stress.

I actually think the mattresses these cows are sleeping on are better than mine, Bescher joked Thursday.

While local government and WKU officials passed through Bescher, the cows stared vaguely and reached out here and there trying to grab the photographer’s camera.

At the end of the tour, Bescher paused to provide his view of the operation of the facility.

This is an incredibly exciting tour as it shows that we are on the cutting edge, Bescher told reporters.

State Congressman Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, who appeared alongside Bescher, reflected that feeling and began to describe himself as the daughter of a beef farmer and the granddaughter of a dairy farmer. ..

Minter said that this type of genetic research and technology would benefit not only South Central Kentucky, but the rest of the world, and feels that he is a WKU faculty member and represents Kentucky House’s Bowling Green. Was emphasized.

From a resource consumption perspective, dairy products have the highest environmental footprint ever.

A 2018 study published in Science estimates that dairy products produce about three times as much greenhouse gas emissions as plant-based milk. Dairy production is also much more land-use and generally requires nine times as much land as plant-based alternatives.

Milk uses a lot of water and requires more than 600 gallons of water per gallon of milk produced.

Still, agricultural technology is one of Kentucky’s most important sectors, and its arrival on Thursday was an opportunity for Bescher, who recently applied for reelection in 2023, to express his support for the industry.

You can see the depleting world (Fresno, CA) and the west coast. We see an increasing world population that must innovate. Yield needs to be increased. He said there was a need to increase milk production, emphasizing that it wasn’t just for scientific progress. This is very important for the future of our country and the future of the world.

– Follow educational reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @ NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bgdailynews.com/news/beshear-touts-support-for-ag-tech-during-visit-to-wkus-smartholstein-lab/article_c6330586-b4a5-50cb-be05-93d0f09d72aa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos