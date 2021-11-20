Support for Windows 10 will end in 4 years, but this is what you need to know now





Windows 10 support will continue to be available for four years.

Last month, Windows 11 began gradual deployment to eligible devices. This means that Windows 10 will eventually be deprecated along with Windows 7 in the Microsoft operating system graveyard. However, if you’re still using an older Microsoft OS, don’t feel stressed. Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025 (the November 2021 Windows 10 update is available). It will take about four years to prepare as Microsoft slowly migrates more than a billion Windows users to Windows 11.

The company’s new operating system will continue to roll out Windows 11 until mid-2022. You can expect a whole new design with a Mac-like look and updated features. For example, the Windows Start menu gets updates that go to different locations on the screen and some productivity features that help multitasking. There will soon be changes to make Android apps easier to use on Windows 11.

What happens to PCs still running Windows 10 in 2025, as many people are preparing to update their Windows laptops and desktops to the latest software? I will explain. And here are some big differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11 that you can look forward to. This story has been updated recently.

What does it mean for Microsoft to end support for Windows 10?

As with Windows 7 in January 2020, Microsoft will end active support for Windows 10 in 2025. You can continue to use the software, but you will not get any more security updates. Also, there are no new features added to the software. Instead, Microsoft is shifting its focus to Windows 11 with Android apps, desktop widgets, and new Xbox gaming features for PCs.

Need to switch to Windows 11?

Probably not. Many people are still running Windows 7 and 8 on their computers and have never switched to Windows 10. However, we recommend that you use the latest software to get security updates. Without security updates, your computer is at risk of malware and other vulnerabilities, including hacking and viruses.

Can I upgrade Windows 11 completely free of charge?

Yes. Free upgrades to eligible Windows 10 PCs will be available from October. 5. Free upgrades will continue until 2022. If you are still running Windows 7 but want to upgrade to Windows 11, you must first upgrade to Windows 10 to qualify.

When will Windows 11 support end?

Windows 11 is so new that you may not get the answer in the next few years. When support ends, Microsoft 10 will be used for 10 years, so Windows 11 may have a similar timeline.

For more information on Windows 11, we’ll show you how to download a new operating system and check if your computer is compatible. You can also see what to do before downloading Windows 11.

