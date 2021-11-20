A Pittsfield man with a record of child pornography arrested on similar charges after a Google chip | Crime





PITTSFIELD A local man was arrested for the second time on suspicion of child pornography on the advice of the Missing and Exploited Children’s Center in the United States.

Robert H. Whipple Jr., 54, of Pittsfield, has been detained on bail reductions of $ 1,500 for accessing, viewing, and spreading at least two videos depicting child pornography.

Robert H. Whipple Jr. has been acquitted on charges of including a second possession of child pornography.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

A court file indicates that Google initially submitted information to the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center about one of its users uploading and storing child pornography to Google Photos. The tip was handed over to the state police in August.

The internet search giant provided investigators with an IP address and information about where and when pornography was downloaded. Ryan Mauer, a Berkshire police detective unit, said in a report.

According to Mauer, the IP address was from Pittsfield Plastics, Whipple’s workplace, and Whipple worked at night shift.

The email address where the illegal content was uploaded was from “Robert Whip / Sullivan”, and what the investigators learned through the Sex Offender Registration Committee was a mashup of his surname and his mother’s maiden name. Mr. Mauer said he is likely to use aliases to “protect himself from law enforcement agencies.”

When police went home, Mr. Mauer said Whipple confirmed that he owned an email address, worked at Pittsfield Plastics, and “downloaded, viewed, and retained the video in question.”

The video reportedly depicts an eight-year-old blindfolded detained girl engaged in sexual intercourse between a dog and an adult man.

Police received an investigation warrant and confiscated electronics from home, and received more than 16 micro SD cards from a locker at work.

According to the report, there are as many as 16,000 files on a single card, some associated with folders with titles such as “CP” and “Very Young Kids”. Police found another file containing a video depicting a 6-year-old girl having sex with an adult man.

Whipple was indicted by the Central Berkshire District Court on September 28 for one case of distributing materials for children engaged in sexual activity, one case of possession of child pornography, and a second violation. rice field. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be detained before the trial on bail of $ 5,000 after a bail review hearing. This amount was later reduced to $ 1,500.

In 2011, Whipple pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of videos and still images of sexually active children downloaded from December 2005 to June 2009. Serve for one year, followed by a three-year trial period.

Whipple used to live on Spanish Street, but investigators were told he had moved to a room in the center of Berkshire Inn.

