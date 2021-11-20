Google app with Android12 animation splash screen





Every app that opens on Android 12 comes with a launch animation to make the launch a more consistent and enjoyable experience. One aspect of this is the animated icon on the splash screen. Drive is the first Google app to support this on Android 12.

Update 11/19: YouTube version 16.45.36 is widely deployed tonight with an animated splash screen

Update 11/11: YouTube is testing the animation splash screen with the latest beta (16.45.32) release. It’s simple, but it has a very subtle nuance, starting with the hollowed out shape of the play button. The two triangles slide from the left, with the larger triangle backgrounding in faded red. The play symbol also has a white triangle that keeps it alive until the entire shape is filled.

Update 11/10: The animated Google Maps splash screen is now rolled out to the stable channel in version 11.6.2. It starts with a ring divided into five colors and has two shades of blue. Then, when the hue is in the correct diagonal position, the pin icon will take shape. This animation first appeared in 10.87.0 beta.

Update 11/8: The standalone Google Chat app hasn’t received the redesigned material yet, despite the integration of the Gmail experience with Meet. That said, version 2021.10.17.x brings a very fun animated splash screen.

It starts with a green splash that spreads from the lower left and upper right corners. As the splash screen occupies more space, it overlaps in the past and inserts green until you send a message.

Update 9/17: An animated splash screen has been added to Google Calendar after a pause of almost a month. It was introduced with a wider Material You update that added dynamic colors and fine-tuned widgets. The border of the calendar is filled from the surroundings, and “31” is enlarged. Version 2021.37.0 is available from the Play Store.

Update 8/25: Google Contacts has acquired an animated splash screen that has revamped the wider Material You. In version 3.52 of the app, the icon has been changed so that it does not appear from left to right. Rather, it loads from the center as the person grows.

This enhanced style matches documents, spreadsheets and Google Duo. In comparison, yesterday’s news adopted a side slide-in.

Update 8/24: After a pause in non-contact updates, Google News is the latest app with Android 12’s animated splash screen.

This is one of the more fun implementations introduced in version 5.37 and started before the splash screen occupies the entire display. As it is, the outline is filled with blue from the left, followed by yellow and green. The “G” logo is displayed because red is the last color to be displayed. Then everything fades out.

Update 7/13: Documents, spreadsheets and slides version 1.21.262.04.40 will be expanded with the launch animation. These three apps share the same shape. That is, a piece of paper folded in the upper right corner. Like Duo, it loads from the center of the screen and expands outwards.

It starts with a rectangle with rounded corners. As the icons inside grow larger, so far the corners start to collapse as one of the more detailed (and fun) animations.

Update 7/12: A splash screen was introduced in version 144.0 of Google Duo for Android. Duo’s animation starts with an outline of the app icon. Unlike workspace apps, which are filled with color from the surroundings (out –>), the blue shape is centered and magnified outwards.

The shape of the video player starts with a rectangle with rounded corners with a slight protrusion for a triangular “lens”. As it grows larger, it grows before it reaches the desired icon.

Update 7/10: When Google first announced the splash screen API on Android 12 DP3 in April, Google used Gmail, which already has animations on the web, as an example. It is currently deployed in version 2021.06.13.x of Gmail for Android.

In fact, just before the middle “M” is fully filled, the app will open and load into your default inbox. This new update continues to be published from the Play Store.

Meanwhile, the standalone Google Meet app has also been updated in recent weeks, making Android 12’s animated splash screen more widely available.

Original 6/27: This whimsical aspect of Android 12 begins when you tap the application. The app extends from its location on the home screen (or grid) to occupy the four corners of the screen. If you open an app that hasn’t been running for a while (cold start or warm start), you’ll also see a splash screen with an icon. As a result, users do not incur extra delays when returning to the app they just opened (hot start).

Developers can customize the logo that is displayed, including the ability to use animated icons. Another interesting aspect is how animations can “have an unlimited period”, but Google recommends keeping it at 1,000ms. Developers can find the full implementation details here.

Developers have long been able to design their own custom splash screens (such as YouTube TV), but Android 12 makes it easy to design any app as part of standardizing the opening experience.

The first Google app to adopt this animation is Drive. The first thing you can see is that the shape of the six sides of the drive is empty and hollowed out. As the splash screen takes over the entire display, the dark green, yellow, red, blue, dark blue, and green colors slide from the edges.

Version 2.21.222.06.40 is widely available today and the animated splash screen is open to all Android 12 users. It does not appear in earlier versions of the operating system.

