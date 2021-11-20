How to plan your trip using Google’s travel tools and maps





Due to the pandemic, the trip has been slow for the past year and may be a bit rusty when it comes to picking up and traveling somewhere to visit friends and family or plan a vacation. In any case, Google has some useful tools on Google Maps and Google’s travel sites to help you plan and secure them.

Start using Google’s travel website

Google’s travel website aims to be a companion site to help you plan all the details of your trip. It can also be used to book flights, create itineraries, and explore interesting places to visit at your destination. If you have a Gmail account, the next time you use Google’s travel site, it’s likely that your flight bookings will automatically appear, making it much easier to plan your travel details. Become. If not, Google Travel may suggest locations based on your search history and interests. It may be a little creepy, but it’s also quite useful.

If the destination hasn’t been selected yet, Google will[探索]Suggest a location on the tab. You can filter these locations based on flight and hotel costs so you know where to go best. After selecting a destination, Google offers you several options as far as you want to know. There is a “Discovery” section that categorizes the various points of interest. In big cities, you may find that there is an infinite number of things to do and see. Fortunately, you can exclude locations and activities based on your personal interests.

If you have some intriguing places, or if you already know you want to go there, you can save them to your trip on Google and pin them to your travel details page. This acts as a kind of to-do list when you get to your destination.

Use the load trip function of Google Maps

If you’re not planning a flight and want to avoid certain COVID-19 hotspots, Google Maps is probably the best choice. Just this year, Google added the ability to add stops along the route when planning a trip to the Map website. Previously this was possible on mobile, but it wasn’t suitable for planning road trips to share with friends and family. Using Google Maps on mobile to add stops along the way was perfect for sudden stops.

Once you have defined your origin and destination, you can add stops along the way. You can add anything from cities to breaks and gas stations. To do this, manually enter a stop that you already know to pause, or select one of the criteria at the top of the screen. In Google Maps, you can narrow your search by the following conditions.

Hotel Campground Restaurant Coffee Fast Food Grocery Rest Area Gas Ev Charging Bank Attractions Event Park Museum

If you choose from one of these criteria, Google also suggests some filters. For example, if you select a hotel, you’ll see a Guest Rating filter and an Amenity filter, so you’ll have free Wi-Fi. Of course, if none of these meet the bill, you can always find what you need. The good news is that these suggestions can add a little flare to your trip by suggesting something you never thought of, making your road trip much more exciting.

If you find a place you are interested in[停止を追加]Click to automatically insert Google Maps in the appropriate location on your planned route. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a way to define how much time you plan to spend at that stop. Therefore, travel time may need to be calculated manually. In addition to that, Google Maps will be a handy road trip planner with enough tools to take you wherever you go and allow you to have some fun along the way. I did.

Plan a trip around the COVID-19 limit

The main thing to keep in mind when traveling now is the looming risk of COVID-19. Fortunately, both Google and Maps travel websites offer great tools for managing risk and assessing where you plan to go.

The travel website makes it very easy to find the latest COVID-19 information for your destination. You can access this information by searching for and clicking on your destination. Below the main card with the date of travel, region name and weather, there is a COVID information section. This section contains useful information such as the CDC Travel Recommendations website, COVID-19 statistics for that particular region, and the number of cases in that region.

Click the “Travel Recommendation” button to go to the CDC’s COVID-19 map. This map is a risk assessment of most destinations in the world and is color coded according to the risk of traveling there. The second button will search Google for COVID-19 information about your travel destination location and display detailed data such as news, statistics and test locations. The Local Cases button provides more detailed information about active cases, vaccines given, and deaths in the area. All of this is great information to have when traveling and will help you plan your trip.

