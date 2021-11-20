How PVHIT Accelerates Innovation





In today’s business environment, innovation is essential to business success, and IT leaders are forced to innovate consistently at the pace their business expects.

IDG’s Derek Hulitzky sat down with PVH Global CIO Eileen Mahoney at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Virtual Event to discuss her approach to IT innovation and how her team can achieve business success.

Mahony’s role at PVH, which owns the iconic brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, goes beyond the technology suite to enable and transform business processes and programs. The company received the 2021 CIO100 Award for the Accelerating North America E-commerce project.

Below is an edited excerpt of the conversation. The full video of the conference session is below.

Derek Hulitzky: What do you need to be the leader of today’s organizations where innovation is so important?

Irene Mahony: First of all, I think it’s important to make sure you really understand the business that it’s very important to support.

The second is to find out what you should be and what you want. But how do you get there step by step? Then, from those learnings, we modify the course so that innovation occurs a little organically. This is not only because of the technological changes in the solution, but also because we need to read our business partners to make sure they are on the road to innovation.

It is also very important to make sure that innovation really applies to business problems and use cases and is realized relatively quickly. So you get the energy and the momentum.

Tell us about the CIO 100 Award-winning Accelerating North America E-Commerce Project and how it provides business value.

In the infamous March 2008, the world changed and retail stores closed. You now have inventory in your e-commerce warehouse, but most of your inventory is in closed stores.

When we first approached the business and said, “Hey, we have an idea. We will build technology and be able to process orders from stores. They are first, no, you. Do you know what, I really don’t know how long it will be closed, maybe we need to get through it a bit.

So it was that compelling journey that we had to continue, and we decided to stand up. [MVP] And show them how it works. So, in a very short period of two and a half weeks from the time they agreed to allow them to show how it works, we had some in Calvin Klein’s underwear group. Taken the style (everyone was free, they are at home, they wanted comfort). And we said let’s turn it on using those styles so that we can meet from the store. The first day we did it, we had 1000 orders going to the store.

The business couldn’t believe it. Suddenly, full-chain inventories became available, not just in the e-commerce business. And what other styles were you okay to add?

In retrospect, please tell us what your organization is learning from this project.

First of all, you probably didn’t know what was in the consumer’s mind and how they wanted to go back to shopping. Therefore, to actually see how you need to operate in the future, you need to actually explore, understand, and set some important milestones and metrics.

We are also beginning to look at the businesses we own and operate, but with wholesale partners we are able to enable and unleash some of the business trends and also with wholesale partners. I want to be able to do it. Before this, well, we shipped to wholesale partners, it was like them. There are now far more collaborations to understand how consumers are shopping and how we want our brands to shop.

So we shared a lot of the insights and data we have with our partners to make sure it’s all sorts of things. [learning] From the journey and the advance, and it is a victory for both.

