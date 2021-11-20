Six emerging technologies to watch from the current Gartner hype cycle





The Gartner Hype Cycle is a visual representation of the maturity and adoption of emerging technologies. Gartner has been using this since 1995 to help clients understand how new IT developments will impact their business.

This cycle includes five phases: innovation triggers, peak expectations, valleys of disillusionment, slopes of enlightenment, and plateaus of productivity. Companies know where they are on this curve to provide insights into what opportunities currently exist and what challenges can arise if it takes too long to implement changes. is needed.

Below are six new technologies from the current hype cycle.

What is a hype cycle?

If you’re not very familiar with the Hype Cycle, here’s a quick primer. Hype Cycle attempts to demonstrate technology development in terms of several phases described as follows:

Innovation Triggers: Here comes new technology first. Rising Expectations: As the market begins to understand and expand this new product or service, it will be of great interest to both investors and consumers, but ultimately the excitement. After reaching the peak, it turns into disappointment because it is difficult to live up to expectations for some reason (for example, too expensive or difficult to use). Valley of Disillusionment: There is a perception that the promise may not exist at this point, many early adopters avoid it because it feels misunderstood. But positive thinkers continue to move forward by looking for ways to avoid current obstacles. At this point, a few more people may be attending the party, but not many. Enlightenment Tilt: Users start as more realistic expectations are set about what is possible with real-world applications and more advanced companies find real-world use cases. See the benefits of using it in everyday life. This leads to further growth as potential customers realize that there is currently no other way (for a variety of reasons). Recruitment speeds up here until everyone who needs it has the device or service. Productivity Plateau: Technology becomes mainstream and stabilizes when market adoption / utilization peaks. Consumers have come up with ways to maximize their strengths while minimizing their weaknesses in most use cases. This is where the utility goes and the price goes down.

Over time, the Gartner Hype Cycle has provided important insights into how new technologies are being developed, and more importantly, it has provided decision makers with important information such as: rice field.

Where is the technology development process? What will move technology to mainstream adoption early on? How to get the most out of it now and in the future, depending on where you are in the hype cycle, not only because everyone is doing it, but also when to invest in technology Game changer for your business .. If you need to quickly adopt new ideas that can significantly change your organization’s outlook early on, and if you need to postpone innovation, prioritize your investment considering the potential benefits of each innovation. To determine.

The latest hype cycle of emerging technology is the 2021 model. In this model, Gartner has identified six key emerging technologies to note.

Non-fungible token (NFT): a unique digital asset

Simply put, an NFT is a cryptocurrency or digital asset that cannot be replaced by another token and has an individual ID and value. This means it’s not as compatible as most tokens today. Instead, each has its own set of rules and applications within a blockchain-based environment. These include video games, decentralized marketplaces where goods are bought and sold without mediation, or artwork on the Ethereum network used to prove ownership of creative works.

Like cryptocurrencies, NFTs can be used to transfer value between parties anywhere in the world, without the need for bank accounts or high transaction fees. Over time, digital tokenization that records authenticity provides greater security than current physical assets, and the transfer of ownership is officially done by integrating the blockchain into everyday life. This technology will become more widespread.

Also read: Potential use cases of blockchain technology for cyber security

Quantum ML: Large-scale machine learning

Machine learning (ML) has been around for some time, but it has always been difficult to get results due to the tendency for sample sizes to be large. In short, enterprises need large amounts of data. But what if your company is a start-up, for example, and you don’t have that much data available?

That’s where Quantum ML comes in. Machine learning has existed to some extent since the 1950s, but with the development of quantum computers, companies have only recently begun to think about how to use this technology from an AI perspective. , And it certainly looks very promising.

Already, the current version of OpenAI’s Codex program has a 37% chance of automatically generating accurate software code. However, machine learning programs need a scalable way to build applications. What QuantumML offers is that it can improve accuracy over time while delivering results faster than traditional algorithms.

Read also: How Quantum Computing Transforms AI

Genuine AI: AI code that writes itself

Today, we are beginning to see the rise and benefits of generative models that can be used to create content based on existing data, such as text, speech, and even music. It is a company that is less dependent on human coders and is trying to expand its ML efforts by using generated AI that is automatically generated via neural networks with minimal human input. Is important for.

It has the following major advantages.

Self-learning from each set of data ensures high quality output. The risk of the project is low.With enhanced training, less biased ML model Sensor-free depth prediction Simulation and development of artificial intelligence that can understand more abstract ideas in reality Homomorphic encryption: Transformation data security

Nowadays, data can be encrypted so that it cannot be decrypted unless certain conditions are given. The problem with the current form of encryption is that the data needs to be decrypted and used. In the process, you expose your data to the risks of trying to protect it from the beginning.

The solution is homomorphic encryption. Homomorphic encryption allows you to analyze and manipulate your data without compromising security. This allows businesses to save time and money without having to exchange data between networks or worry about data being copied for malicious purposes.

There are great expectations for homomorphic encryption for important personal data such as financial services and medical care. When personal privacy is important, homomorphic encryption allows analysis and processing while protecting the actual data.

Read also: Enterprise end-to-end encryption is emerging

Sovereign cloud: cloud regulation

Cloud computing has been a growing trend for some time and will continue to grow over time, but one of the biggest problems today is country-specific data regulation. This can be an issue if a company has customers based in multiple jurisdictions, if they need to comply with their respective laws, or because they risk being prosecuted in those countries. I have.

For example, the digital and cloud technology and services markets are currently managed by a small number of American and Asian companies. As a result, many European companies store data in these locations, creating political tensions and raising concerns about data sovereignty and compliance with local rules.

The sovereign cloud solves this and enables countries to protect their digital and data sovereignty. This allows you to create and enforce laws on data protection, information gathering, residence requirements and protected trade principles.

Configurable applications and networks: everything comes together

Finally, as software and hardware share data, the benefits of software and hardware are beginning to become more intertwined. This is a feat made possible thanks to configurable applications and networks that work together seamlessly. This is important for enterprises as it means they can move faster when building a platform, as they do not have to wait for compatibility between different systems as they have in the past.

Composable networks can also change the way people (and machines) work and live by allowing people (and machines) to collaborate and automate processes without the need for a central hub for data storage. This is done using a decentralized application where anyone can contribute while maintaining an uncompromising transaction record.

With configurable applications and networks, companies quickly respond to and adapt to business disruptions and crises.

Words of caution

Gartner’s Hype Cycle is a popular framework for understanding the different phases of new technology adoption. Over the next few years, many technologies will evolve from peak expectations to full-scale mainstream adoption and transformation. However, it is important to mention one important criticism of Gartner’s Hype Cycle. It is not possible to predict which technology will survive and which will become extinct. When considering adopting new technologies from the Gartner Hype Cycle, focus on those use cases and how they best suit your business needs.

Read: 2022 Edge Computing Forecast

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itbusinessedge.com/it-management/6-emerging-technologies-to-watch-from-the-current-gartner-hype-cycle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos