DuckDuckGo wants to stop the app that is tracking you on Android





Enlarge / Gabriel Weinberg, creator of DuckDuckGo.

The Washington Post | Getty Images

At the end of April, Apple’s introduction of the App Tracking Transparency tool shook the advertising industry at its core. iPhone and iPad owners can now prevent apps from tracking behavior and using data for personalized advertising. Since the launch of the new privacy management, approximately $ 10 billion has been wiped out of Snap, Meta Platforms’ Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube revenues.

Similar tools are now being introduced in Google’s Android operating system, but not from Google itself. DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused technology company born as a private search engine, has added the ability to block hidden trackers to Android apps. This feature, called App Tracking Protection for Android, is available in beta today and is intended to mimic Apple’s iOS controls. Peter Dolanjski, Product Director of DuckDuckGo, has the idea of ​​preventing this data collection from apps that the tracker doesn’t own. There should be far fewer creepy ads following you online.

Most apps have a third-party tracker built into their code. These trackers monitor behavior across different apps and help you create profiles about your users, including purchases, demographic data, and other information you can use to serve personalized ads. According to DuckDuckGo, an analysis of popular free Android apps found that over 96% contained trackers. Blocking these trackers means that Facebook and Google, which are the most famous trackers, cannot send data back to Mothership. And so are the dozens of ad networks you’ve never heard of.

From the user’s point of view, it’s easy to block trackers with DuckDuckGo’s tools. App Tracking Protection appears as an option in the Android app’s settings menu. For now, you’ll be given the option to subscribe to and access the waiting list. However, when turned on, this feature shows the total number of trackers blocked last week and shows a breakdown of what was recently blocked by each app. When you open the Daily Mail app, one of the world’s largest news websites, DuckDuckGo instantly registers that it’s blocking trackers from Google, Amazon, WarnerMedia, Adobe, and advertising agency Taboola. The DuckDuckGo example shows that over 60 apps have tracked test phones thousands of times in the last 7 days.

My own experience made it boring. I used Google Pixel 6 Pro just out of the box to install 36 popular free apps. These included the McDonald’s app, LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon and BBC Sounds. Then I turned on the preview of DuckDuckGos Android Tracker Blocking, left the phone for 4 days and never used it. In 96 hours, 23 of these apps attempted more than 630 tracking in the background.

If you use your smartphone daily to open and interact with the app, more tracking will be attempted. When I opened the McDonald’s app, Adobe, cloud software company New Relic, Google, emotion tracking company Apptentive, and mobile analysis company Kochava trackers tried to collect data about me. Opening the eBay and Uber apps but not logging in was enough to trigger Google Tracker.

