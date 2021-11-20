Electric solar car maker Sono Motors unveiled, Balderton and Keen raise new funding, AI biotechnology startup Owkin wins $ 180 million, and more – Tech.eu





Happy Friday!

This week, Tech.eu’s research team tracks over 1.8 billion worth of technical funding transactions, over 35 exits, M & A transactions, rumors, and relevant news articles across Europe, including Russia and Turkey. bottom.

this week:

1) London’s ubiquitous Baldenton Capital has announced a huge $ 600 million aimed at supporting its second fund of the year, early-stage businesses. The fund is sector agnostic, and in addition to cash, portfolio companies are supported by Baldertons’ marketing, financial, and legal services.

2) On Wednesday, the Sono Group, the parent company of Munich-based electric solar car maker Sono Motors, was unveiled. After the IPO’s initial price was $ 15, it began trading on Nasdaq at $ 20.06, but the stock price hit a high of $ 38.74 before the market closed. The company currently has a market capitalization of over $ 4 billion.

3) Paris AI biotechnology startup Owkin has received a $ 180 million investment from multinational pharmaceutical giant Sanofi.

4) Netlify, a Danish-founded cloud computing company that provides hosting and serverless back-end services for static websites, has completed a $ 105 million Series D funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Did. The company’s existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, EQT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Mango Capital and Menlo Ventures also participated.

5) On Tuesday, the UK ordered a detailed investigation of UK-based chip designer Arm Nvidia’s plans to acquire more than $ 50 billion. This is another hurdle to trading that is being scrutinized in all major technology markets.

6) OTA Insight, a cloud-based business intelligence platform for hotel owners and hotel management companies, has raised $ 80 million in a Series B funding round.

7) UK-based, Aim-listed GB Group has acquired US identity verification company Acuant in a $ 736 million transaction.

8) German remote desktop software startup AnyDesk has announced a $ 70 million round to drive its growth. The Stuttgart-based company said Series C is valued at over $ 600 million.

9) Ultraleap, a leader in interface technologies such as Bristol-based hand tracking and aerial tactile sensation, has 60 million Series D funding rounds from key new investors such as Tencent, British Patient Capital, Future Fund and CMB. Secured. ..

10) Keen Venture Partners, Amsterdam’s fundamentally human venture capital firm, has left the rookie rank and announced the first closure of its second fund at 120 million. The company is targeting 150 million people and plans to close its accounts by the end of next year.

Podcast:

Christian Weiss, Future Health Tech Platform with Heal Capital

Bonus link:

– EU legislators have made breakthroughs in how to target technology companies such as Apple and Google as part of Brussels’ move to curb anti-competitive practices in the digital economy. Major European Parliament parties agreed on Wednesday to deal with companies with a market capitalization of at least 80 billion.

– How a napkin-made plan turned GP Bluetick into a $ 100 million annual business.

– Netherlands-based grocery retailer Ahold Delhaize announces new growth and investment plans to increase investment in digital, online, data, automation, and omni-channel capabilities. It also announced plans to conduct an IPO for Dutch online retailer bol.com in the second half of next year.

– Business messaging app Slack has appointed a new head of Europe after strong growth every year across the continent. Pip White, a senior executive at Salesforce before joining Google Cloud as Managing Director of UK & I, has been appointed Slacks SVP and GM of EMEA.

– Founded in Paris, kick-started in Silicon Valley and now based in New York, Aircall is a poster child of the founder of France who has succeeded in building a bridge between Europe and the United States.

