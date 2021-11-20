Carry curriculum commended at the MBA Roundtable Innovation Awards





Tim Parsons

/ Released on November 19, 2021

John’s Hopkins Carry Business School was rethought after receiving the 2021 Innovator Award of General Excellence from the MBA Roundtable, a global association of business schools dedicated to advancing graduate management education through curriculum and joint curriculum innovation. Recognized in the full-time MBA hands-on learning curriculum. ..

The Carey Business School experiential learning curriculum provides MBA students with the opportunity to tackle real business challenges with leadership and analytical skills. Students learn to collaborate through a sequential and carefully designed portfolio of hands-on courses and electives. They also practice creative problem-solving through design thinking and quantitative analysis, leading to evidence-based recommendations.

An important element of the experiential learning course is the Innovation Field Project. In this project, a team of students will work directly with corporate partners to analyze key business challenges, provide consulting and identify new business opportunities for sponsors. MBA students team up with 17 global companies from a variety of industries, including Seamens Energy, Anheuser-Busch, American Express, Ohio Health, and Phillips Healthcare to gain valuable business experience and learn in their first year of study. However, it strengthens key analytical and problem-solving skills.

“The Innovation Field Project is a great opportunity for hands-on training that enables students to develop collaborative practice, critical thinking, creativity, and complex problem-solving skills.”

Daniel Sheets

Curriculum Experiential Learning Director

For example, Siemens Energy asked Carey students to analyze and develop solutions related to industrial cybersecurity. The student consulting team has made recommendations for global workforce development, marketing, and new market entry.

“What makes innovation field projects so unique from a project sponsor’s perspective is that they have access to international experience and the right skill set to understand market conditions as well as look at the numbers. That’s what it is, “says John Ellis. Director of Siemens Energy’s Global Industrial Cyber ​​Security Alliance.

Daniel Sheets, director of curriculum experiential learning at Carrie Business School, said: “These skills are passed on directly to the workplace as students experience interviewing corporate stakeholders, conducting surveys, analyzing data, and presenting recommendations for real-world challenges. Partner organizations. Many of us are our students, “Sheats added.

Carey Business School revisited its full-time MBA program in the fall of 2020 with a new focus on experiential learning courses, analytics, innovation, and “power skills” including leadership, negotiation, team building, communication, and change management. rice field. Students choose from two learning channels: health, technology, innovation, or analytics, leadership, and innovation. Through the MBA program, students develop a data-driven approach to problem solving and key decision making.

In addition to the Innovation Field Project, MBA students will also complete an experience-based big data consulting project. In this project, students will partner with leading companies to gain hands-on experience in analyzing datasets related to business challenges. Students focused on health, technology and innovation have also completed the commercialization courses in Design Labs and Discovery, developing ideas for new health products and services, and the potential to bring health-related innovations and inventions to market. Evaluate. Essential courses in design thinking, artificial intelligence, and analytics further prepare students to lead an innovative technological environment, whether within a large company or a fast-growing start-up.

