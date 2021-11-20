Apple’s AirPods Pro will drop to the lowest price ever on Monday.The amount of money you can save is:





Sarah Tew / CNET This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

Public Service Announcement: If you buy Apple’s AirPods Pro before Monday, you’ll pay a lot of money. This is because Wal-Mart has already announced that it will sell the AirPods Pro for $ 159 starting November 22nd. At that time, the retailer’s Black Friday big sale begins. For confirmation, this is the lowest price we have ever seen. We expect these to sell out soon and we want to make sure we know.

Clicking this link won’t cost you $ 159 yet, but bookmark this article to access these AirPods once the sale starts. The new price is $ 90 cheaper than the Apple Store price and about $ 30 lower than the regular Amazon price. Even better, it looks like a 2021 version of the headphones, including a MagSafe case. Amazon and other retailers may match prices-you need to know when sales will begin on Monday at 4pm PST (7pm PST) (for Wal-Mart Plus members). 4 hours ago).

Screenshots by Walmart / CNET

Read more: Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021

Is AirPods Pro worth buying two years after its release? Check out our reviews to see how they compare to the new AirPods 3.

If that price is still too high for your blood, be aware that Best Buy will offer the new Beats Studio Buds for $ 100 starting Thursday. That’s $ 50 off the list price, the lowest ever in its 2021 model.

