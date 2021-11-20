All Forza Horizon 5 Barns Find Places-All Hidden Cars in the Game





The Forza Horizon 5 has more cars than can fit in a real-sized garage, but not all have the same sentimental value. Most players have their favorite car that they want to add to their collection without having to drive in the end.

In addition to adding your favorite car to the collection, most Forza Horizon 5 players will be after Barn Finds, the abandoned gem of the series. These abandoned classic cars need a little repair and repair. However, returning to its original glory, it could be one of the best works in the garage.

Currently, Forza Horizon 5 has 15 barn locations, and content patches may make more locations available in the future. However, these classic cars cannot be unlocked immediately. Players need to advance the game. At some point you start hearing rumors about the discovery of these barns, and that’s when you can start looking for them. You will be able to encounter them when you are happening about your day, but knowing exactly how you will find them will save you a lot of time.

All the barns found in Forza Horizon 5 are:

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sports Screenshots Via Playground Games Screenshots via Playground Games

Before you can find the 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport, you need to complete the Horizon Wild Expedition. You can find the barn as an optional activity while completing the mission, but if you miss an opportunity, you can also find it when you complete the quest.

Head to the La Selva region north of Aerodromo en la Selva. There is a barn in the abandoned airport.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Screenshots via Playground Games Screenshots via Playground Games

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO is located in a barn on the northeast corner of the Horizon Map. Hidden in the woods near the coastline of Los Jardin. Given the time it takes to restore the Ferrari 250 GTO in 1962, it is advisable to unlock it as soon as this Burn Find is available.

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games.

The second Ferrari barn, which hides the 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione, is located in the southwest corner of the map, near the Rivera Maya coastline on the southeastern side of the map. This barn is also in the woods, so you may need to take a break to find it.

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games

The 1999 Dodge Viper GTSACR was a dream ride for most racing fans who grew up in the 90’s and early 2000’s. The Dodge Viper is in a rugged state, but you can return to the glorious era after finding it in a barn in the south-central Gran Pantano in the woods.

1970 GMC Jimmy Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games.

The 1970 GMC Jimmy is hidden in a barn in the middle of the Cascadas de Agua Azul River. This barn can only be found after completing the Horizontal Apex Expedition. While completing this quest, you will even be able to drive through the area near the barn and jump over the ruins for a glimpse of it.

1953 Chevrolet Corvette Screen Grab (via Playground Game) Screen Grab (via Playground Game)

The 1952 Chevrolet Corvette is the oldest vehicle that can be rescued from the barn and is located around a highway near a bridge in the wetlands southwest of Los Jardin.

1956 Ford F-100 Screenshots via Playground Game Screenshots via Playground Game

The 1956 Ford F-100 is hidden in a barn in the Tierra Prospera area. The barn near the blue hut is easy to find even from a distance.

1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games.

Players need to go to the Cordillera area to find the 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Superstock. A barn between Teotihuacan and Gran Hasdeta Palpa, near the hills around the main road.

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7RS Screenshots via Playground Game Screenshots via Playground Game

This timeless classic awaits its chance under the stun northwest of Corinas Aridas. The barn, where the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS is located, is right next to the woodlands near the bright red house.

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2 + 2 Fastback Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games.

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT2 + 2 Fastback is located in a barn northwest of Hotel Mirador Valderrama. To find this classic, you need to drive along a dirt trail and get off the main road.

1973 BMW 2002 TurboScreengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games

Players need to head west of Guanajuato to find the 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo. Once there, start looking around the small hills and you will find a barn near the hills near the main hillside roads.

1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1 Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games

Searching for the 1967 Forza Racing Escort RS1600MK1 will take you to the Forza Horzion 5s active volcano La Grand Caldera. The barn is near a road on the hillside and you can also enjoy the view of the volcano after finding a car.

1968 Renault 4L Screen Grab Export via Playground Game Screenshots via Playground Game

Don’t be fooled by the 1968 Renault 4L export, as there is so much to offer when it comes to speed. To find this old man, players need to head west of the Gran Telescopio Canary towards the beach of Dunas Blancas, northwest of the map.

1993 Toyota T100 # 1 Baja Truck Screenshots via Playground Games Screenshots via Playground Games

The 1993 Toyota T100 # 1 Baja Truck is waiting for rescuers near the Baja California area, southwest of the map.

1963 Volkswagen Beetle Screen Grab (via playground game)

Players must complete the Vocho quest line so that they can find the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. This quest starts quite early in the game, but the car remains locked until the last few missions.

Joining the Hall of Fame will allow you to exit the quest line and unlock the Forza Edition of the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. This unlocks the car while it’s in progress, making it the only barn search that isn’t actually located in the barn.

