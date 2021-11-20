Sonos proceedings against Google get ITC scrutiny





(Bloomberg)-A US trade agency is scrutinizing Sonos Inc.’s allegations, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google infringes a home audio system patent, including some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops. I am considering whether to shut out. US market.

The International Trade Commission said it would consider some of the judges’ findings that Google infringed five Sonos patents and cleared the redesign of the infringing product. Both companies have asked agents to consider aspects of the judge’s findings against them.

Specifically, the Commission said it would consider whether the goods allegedly infringing the two patents were infringing goods at the time of import. The Commission said it would not consider the remaining issues in the judge’s decision, but would consider possible remedies that could mean an import ban. The final decision will be issued on January 6th.

According to Sonos, this notice means that administrative law judges support the finding of violations.

We are pleased to confirm ALJ’s decision that all five Sonos patents in question are valid and that Google infringes all five of these patents. We also look forward to further working with the Commission on the details of the remedies we can receive and proceeding with the proceedings in the district court.

Google has refused to use Sonos technology.

Google spokeswoman Jos Castaeda says he is competing for product quality and the benefits of ideas. We disagree with the preliminary decision and continue our claim in the review process.

Sonos claims to have learned about Sonos technology under the guise of Google’s partnership to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos products, but instead has been patented on Home and Chromecast systems, Pixel smartphones and laptops. I used the idea of. Google has filed its own complaint with the district court alleging that Sonos tried to obtain credit for works owned by Google.

Investors are closely watching the ITC proceedings and see it as a test of the ability of Santa Barbara, California-based Sonoss to exercise its intellectual property, protect the market from competitors, and open up new sources of licensing revenue. I am. Sonos and Google are trading patent infringement claims in the United States and Europe.

Sonos wants an order to stop imports at the border and stop selling Google products that have already been brought to the United States. The president rarely uses that authority, but for public policy reasons President Joe Biden could overturn the import ban.

Google gadget sales are a small part of that business. The company does not disclose revenue from the device. But Google is Apple Inc. And Amazon.com Inc. We continue to invest in phones and home speakers as a strategy to enhance our search and media services against threats from. Google’s victory over the redesign issue is the Commission.

According to Sonos, Google is trying to avoid a potential import ban by pointing out imperfect products that judges shouldn’t have considered.

Sonos told the committee that Google would flood the case with fragmented and fictitious redesigns, discontinue without quality control, and prevent it from being incorporated into products through standard product design channels. , Acted not to be affected by the import ban.

Sonos is Qualcomm Inc. And AbbVie Inc. With the support of the Innovation Alliance, a group of patent owners, including, major tech companies say it’s cheaper to use inventions from other companies and cheaper to worry about proceedings later. This is a strategy known as efficient infringement.

Ultimately, if SMEs can’t turn to the ITC to rule out articles that are unfairly competing in the market, large companies can use other patented innovations without significant impact. Centripetal Networks Inc writes that it is very likely to be kicked out of the market. .. , Cisco Systems Inc, currently on appeal. A cybersecurity company that won a $ 1.9 billion district court ruling against.

Google has spent considerable resources designing products that circumvent Sonos’ patents, and said there was overwhelming evidence despite Sonos throwing a kitchen sink in Google’s redesign through this study. ..

Two of the five patents include technology that synchronizes audio playback, thereby eliminating small differences that the ear can interpret as echo. Others include pairing speakers to create stereo sound, adjusting the volume of single or group speakers with a single controller, and easily connecting your system to home Wi-Fi. increase.

The case is a specific audio player and controller issue, 337-1191, United States International Trade Commission (Washington).

(Updated with Google statements in the 6th and 7th paragraphs.)

